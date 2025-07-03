Faltering Gears

India’s industrial growth, long considered a key gauge of the country’s economic vitality, has begun to show signs of a worrying deceleration. The data for May 2025, registering a meagre 1.2 per cent yearon-year growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), marks the slowest pace in nine months. More than a statistical blip, this reading signals the onset of deeper structural and seasonal pressures that may weigh on the economy’s broader trajectory through the year.

At first glance, the headline number masks a mix of diverging trends within the industrial ecosystem. Manufacturing, the core of industrial output, expanded by just 2.6 per cent, continuing its descent from 3.1 per cent in April. More concerning is the simultaneous contraction in both electricity generation and mining ~ two foundational sectors that are typically more resilient to cyclical swings. The early arrival of the monsoon this year has evidently dampened energy demand while disrupting extraction activities, underscoring how vulnerable India’s infrastructure remains to seasonal volatility. Yet, it’s the demand-side indicators that warrant the closest scrutiny.

Output of consumer durables ~ a category that includes household electronics, automobiles, and appliances ~ shrank by 0.7 per cent, a stark reversal from the robust 6.2 per cent growth recorded in April. Consumer non-durables, encompassing essentials like packaged food and toiletries, fared no better, falling 2.4 per cent. These declines suggest not only weakening demand from households but also the possibility of inventory overhangs and tightening liquidity across urban and rural markets. Curiously, capital goods emerged as a bright spot, surging 14.1 per cent in May and sustaining the strong pace set in April.

This indicates that investment activity ~ either private sector-led or supported by the government infrastructure push ~ has not yet stalled. However, without corresponding strength in consumption and core industrial segments, this investment may struggle to generate sustained returns or broader economic multipliers. Cumulatively, industrial growth in the April-May period stands at just 1.8 per cent, far lower than the 5.7 per cent recorded in the same period last year. Such a steep moderation raises red flags about the economy’s near-term resilience, especially with global demand uncertain, geopolitical risks persisting, and domestic consumption yet to recover convincingly.

This sluggish trend could also have downstream implications for employment, particularly in labour-intensive manufacturing clusters already grappling with export uncertainties and high input costs. India now finds itself at a delicate juncture. The current softness in industrial output, if not addressed through targeted policy measures ~ be it credit support, infrastructure easing, or demand-side stimulus ~ could spill over into job creation, rural income, and ultimately, growth. With inflation largely under control and global oil prices stable for now, the window remains open for a calibrated response. The question is whether the policymakers are ready to shift gears ~ or will let the engine idle.