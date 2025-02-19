The sharp rise in undocumented Indian migrants in the US, as revealed by a new study, highlights the growing desperation behind economic aspirations. While Indians are often associated with high-skilled professions, a different reality is unfolding. Increasing numbers are risking everything ~ trapped between false promises, legal uncertainty, and the tightening grip of US immigration policies. Most undocumented Indian migrants come from Punjab and Gujarat, two of India’s wealthier states.

This is not a case of extreme poverty but of unmet aspirations. Many families, lured by tales of success from relatives abroad, are willing to sell land and assets to fund perilous journeys. The irony is striking ~ those who can afford to migrate illegally are often better off than those who cannot. For them, the American Dream is no longer about opportunity but escape from a system that offers limited upward mobility. A troubling aspect of this trend is the sharp increase in asylum claims. From just 5,000 in 2021 to over 51,000 in 2023, most of these claims are from Punjab. But what persecution are they fleeing? Punjab, despite economic challenges, is not a war zone. The reality is that many asylum seekers are coached by agents to fabricate stories of persecution to exploit loopholes in US immigration laws.

The US political landscape is shifting. With increasing anti-immigration rhetoric, President Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations is not just campaign talk. Recent deportation flights carrying Indians back to Punjab show that enforcement is tightening. For years, India has been passive about illegal migration, assuming it was a problem for the destination country. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement about taking back undocumented nationals suggests that India can no longer ignore the issue. This raises a critical question: should India be doing more to curb illegal migration? While seeking a better life is natural, pursuing it through asylum fraud and dangerous crossings is not sustainable. India’s economic rise should mean more opportunity at home, yet many still see no future there.

The problem lies in uneven growth ~ while some sectors thrive, others stagnate, leaving many behind. If India does not address this gap, migration ~ legal or illegal ~ will continue unabated. India’s role in curbing illegal migration should not solely focus on enforcement, but also on creating conditions that offer real opportunities. The government must invest in skill development, job creation, and infrastructure in regions most affected by migration. Without improving the prospects for those in rural areas and smaller towns, the allure of migration will only grow. Education and local industry development can serve as powerful tools in reversing this trend, providing people with choices beyond the dangerous path of illegal migration. The surge in undocumented Indians is not just about numbers; it reflects deeper socio-economic issues