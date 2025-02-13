Faith that feeds

‘Faith is the bird that sings of light even before the dawn has broken.’ These are words by Tagore, reminding one of the eternal powers of belief to uplift and inspire during the bleakest of times. However, recent comments by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the holy Mahakumbh event ~ that taking a dip in the holy Ganga neither removes poverty nor addresses the challenges of the nation ~ are not only highly disappointing but also lead to a stark reflection of Congress’s long-standing disregard for India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. This is not the first time, nor is he the only Congress leader to trivialise Hindu beliefs in such a cavalier manner.

Yet, each incident of their rhetoric is more ridiculous and, quite frankly, enraging than the last. Even leaving aside the fact that they never seem to make such allegations against other religions ~ an act of blatant hypocrisy ~ the statements fall like ninepins when examined. Kharge’s statement lacked any factual basis; it had reeked of crass political opportunism, concocted to create a fabricated narrative of “development versus faith.” Why should faith be painted as one pole in a tug-of-war and development as another? History has taught us that they are not only compatible but often reinforcing elements of each other in determining the advancement of a nation. What makes this attack particularly disheartening is the ignorance it reveals about the true essence of the Mahakumbh.

Far from being a mere spectacle, the Mahakumbh profoundly celebrates faith, unity, and collective purpose. It serves as a reminder of our shared heritage, fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility among millions. Contrary to what Khar ge suggests, such events are not a distraction from development ~ they are a driving force for social cohesion, economic activity, and cultural preservation. To dismiss it as some form of superficial show would be to be oblivious to the great contribution it has been making towards the spiritual and social fabric of our country. To a question by the Congress President ~ “Does taking a dip in the Ganga remove poverty?” ~ let us re – ply with facts and not sentiments. The Mahakumbh is not just a religious con gregation; it is a mammoth force of economic activity and vibrant culture that brings prosperity to the doorstep of millions. Every 12 years, the Kumbh Mela acts as the source of hope and joy ~ something that rejuvenates our spiritual energies and the economy. Just like the indomitable spirit of our nation, the Mahakumbh grows bigger and better with every passing cycle, embodying progress, unity, and devotion. First, let me bring out the incredible magnitude of the event.

Over 45 crore people are expected to attend this year, including 15-20 lakh Kalpvasis, thus making it the largest human aggregation in recorded history. The event area spreads over 4,000 hectares with 12 kilometres of infrastructure, which is a wonder. The roads within the Mela area have been expanded from 299 kilometres to 450 kilometres. The figures tell a neverending story. Maha kumbh is like an engine of development, completely transforming Prayagraj into a hub of activity, development, and global attention. The 2019 Kumbh contributed as much as Rs 1.2 lakh crore to the economy of Uttar Pradesh. This time, more than Rs 2 lakh crore of economic impact is expected to emanate from this Mahakumbh, with an estimated Rs 5,000 per head. The Confederation of All India Traders says how different industries benefited.

To put that into perspective, the food and beverage industry alone is expected to garner Rs 20,000 crore, and religious items and offerings will contribute another Rs 20,000 crore. The estimate for transportation, logistics, and tourism services stands at Rs 10,000 crore each, and promotional activities in entertainment and media are also expected to add another Rs 10,000 crore. Even the estimate of health care, groceries, and dairy products is worth a couple of thousand crores. This ripples from the Rs 50-crore income of boatmen to the Rs 2,500 crore that the hospitality industry is bound to reap right up to areas way beyond Prayagraj. The state government has also left no stone unturned to put up an extravaganza for the mega event. Over 1,50,000 tents, 3,000 kitchens, 1,45,000 restrooms and 99 parking lots have been set up to accommodate people. The Mahakumbh is also expected to draw over 15 lakh foreign tourists, offering a global platform to showcase India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Now, let’s address the second part of Kharge’s statement: “Does it provide food?” The answer lies in the ethos of Hinduism: “Earn with 100 hands and donate with 1,000.” This spirit of giving is deeply inbuilt into the Mahakumbh.

Over 200 religious institutions will set up camps to serve freshly cooked, hot meals to lakhs of visitors every day-free of cost. 25,000 new ration cards issued, 35,000 gas cylinders refilled, 3,500 new connections provided, and “Food Safety on Wheels” laboratories conducting on-the-spot testing to prevent adulteration only add to the Mahakumbh’s multifaceted impact. Organisations like the Akshaya Patra Foundation and ISKCON will deploy mobile kitchens and resources to ensure that no one goes hungry. This “Seva Bhav” is not new; it is an age-old tradition of service and compassion that Congress leaders fail to acknowledge. Finally, let’s talk about the livelihood opportunities created by the Mahakumbh. The 45-day mega event is expected to generate 1.2 million gig and temporary jobs and directly benefit more than eight lakh workers in tourism, transportation, health, IT, and retail sectors. The event’s impact on commerce in Prayagraj and its surroundings and the resultant wave of development will touch innumerable lives. So how can we say that the nation will not benefit?

The Mahakumbh perfectly represents what keeps our country moving forward: our beliefs, our devotion, and our resilience. Our faith in the divine in the darkest times shows us light and purpose. Mahakumbh is that spirit that merges millions into festivity while empowering them economically. It is more than an event; it is the testimony of India’s abiding soul and the harmony between spirituality and progress.

(The writer is Professor of Finance – XLRI Xavier School of Management and a BJP Leader)