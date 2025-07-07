Devotion and discipline must meet to avoid stampedes

In the vast and intricate tapestry of Indian society, public gatherings are an essential and ancient feature. From the spiritual melas on the banks of the Ganga to spirited political rallies, from justice-seeking protest marches to exuberant street celebrations, India conducts much of its public life in the open, surrounded by vast crowds. These gatherings reflect the country’s vibrancy, diversity, and democratic spirit. Yet, behind this exuberance lies an often overlooked threat: the ever-present risk of a stampede. When the immense emotional energy of crowds is not matched with precise planning, technological foresight, and responsible governance, these vibrant events can descend into tragic chaos. The recent incident in Puri, Odisha, during the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra is a heart-wrenching addition to a grim catalogue of stampede disasters in India.

Lakhs of devotees had gathered with faith and fervour, their hearts filled with spiritual longing and tradition. However, amid this sea of devotion, gaps in planning, failures in communication, and a misunderstanding of crowd psychology led to panic and stampede. People died, families were shattered, and the sacred occasion turned into a horrifying nightmare. This was not an isolated misfortune. It is part of a recurring, disturbing pattern that continues to haunt the nation. Year after year, similar incidents occur, yet the lessons they should teach us are buried under official reports and forgotten within days. India’s past is tragically dotted with such disasters.

The 1954 Kumbh Mela in Allahabad claimed over 800 lives, marking it one of the deadliest stampedes in recorded history. Decades later, the 2005 Mandhardevi temple incident in Maharashtra took over 300 lives, while the Chamunda Devi tragedy in Jodhpur in 2008 claimed more than 220. In 2013, a stampede near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh left 115 dead. Even the sacred pilgrimage to Sabarimala in Kerala has seen fatalities in 1999 and 2011. These are not just statistics. They are glaring signs of systemic neglect – neglect that fails to recognize mob control as a critical science deserving utmost seriousness. At the core of every stampede lies not just a logistical failure but a deeply human and psychological crisis. Stampedes do not occur merely because crowds are large. They occur because these crowds are confused, uninformed, or misdirected.

Human beings, when packed tightly, begin to behave not as individuals but as a single, tense mass. In such conditions, a single loud sound or sudden movement can trigger widespread panic. Rationality vanishes. People move instinctively, trying to escape imagined threats, setting off a chain of crushing and trampling where the most vulnerable – children, women, the elderly – pay the highest price. What is often dismissed as chaos is, in truth, the direct consequence of human oversight and negligence. Multiple administrative failures contribute to these disasters. Often, authorities are not updated in real time when crowds grow beyond expectations.

The design of the venue may lack sufficient entry and exit points, especially in older religious sites that were not built to accommodate modern-scale gatherings. Emergency response systems are inadequate, with medical help either too far away or insufficient in number. The personnel tasked with crowd control may be undertrained, unfamiliar with managing large, emotionally charged groups. Departments function in silos, police separated from health services, and municipalities from event organizers. Technological advancements, although available, are rarely used. In a country globally respected for its technological prowess, this underutilization is not just ironic – it is inexcusable. Crowd management, by its very nature, is not an art of improvisation.

It is a rigorous science, requiring coordination across disciplines – psychology, engineering, logistics, and technology. Countries like Japan and Germany have implemented cutting-edge methods using drone surveillance, predictive software, RFID-controlled access, and real-time density calculations. India, too, has the capacity to implement these techniques. It lacks not the intelligence, but the intention; not the resources, but the resolve. Yet, the Indian context adds layers of emotional and cultural complexity. Most gatherings here are faith-driven, where people come not as casual participants but as passionate believers.

Their emotional investment often surpasses the bounds of logic. When the devout rush forward to glimpse a deity or receive a sacred offering, they are guided by centuries of belief. Asking such a crowd to move back or to stand in line requires more than rules; it demands earned trust. Communication with the public, therefore, must be sensitive, multi-lingual, and community-based. Priests, local influencers, and trained volunteers can serve as vital links between administration and the people. Education plays an irreplaceable role in this entire equation. An informed crowd is inherently safer. Unfortunately, in India, public awareness about crowd safety remains dismally low.

People are seldom educated about how to behave in large gatherings or how to identify early warning signs. Countries like Japan conduct regular evacuation and stampede drills even for school children. India must follow suit. Safety training, media advisories, and regular mock drills should become standard practice, not occasional afterthoughts. A darker pattern follows every tragedy. The initial shock is followed by ritualistic reactions – blame games, compensation announcements, inquiry committees – and eventually, silence. The findings of such inquiries are rarely shared publicly. Accountability is diffused or absent. The families of victims receive token compensation, but systemic change rarely follows.

This bureaucratic apathy nurtures public disillusionment, reinforcing a dangerous fatalism that sees such tragedies as divine destiny rather than institutional failure. At its heart, the issue of mob control is deeply moral. Why does the machinery of the state leap into action when a VIP visits a temple, but shows lethargy when common people gather in the thousands? Why are safety protocols rigorously implemented for the elite, but loosely enforced for the masses? In a democracy, each citizen’s life must carry equal value, and the dignity of the ordinary must be treated with the same urgency and care as the security of the powerful. Every life lost due to preventable mismanagement is not only a personal tragedy but a violation of the promise that the state makes to its people. The tragedy at Puri must not become another forgotten footnote in our nation’s history. It must act as a national wake-up call. Crowd management policies must be reimagined and enforced at every level. Technology must be made central to this process, not as a luxury but as a necessity. Those responsible for lapses must be held accountable in real and transparent ways. Public participation must be encouraged, and religious institutions must be included as full partners in the mission to ensure safety.

Let us not wait for another tragedy to jolt us into action. Let us create a culture where devotion is met with discipline, where public emotion is respected but also safeguarded, and where gathering together becomes a source of joy and unity, not sorrow and grief. Only then can we say that we have truly honoured the memories of those who died not because of fate, but because of a failure that we could have prevented. Let their loss not be in vain. Let it be the beginning of a safer, wiser, and more compassionate India.

(The writer is a Thrissur-based accountant and freelance contributor.)