Democracy Deferred

Bangladesh finds itself at a political crossroads once again, where the future of its democratic fabric is being quietly shaped not by elected leaders, but by the stewards of state power ~ its military leadership. The recent public statements from the army chief urging elections by December this year reveal not only a call for constitutional order but also a deeper anxiety about the military’s role in civil affairs.

While the interim government maintains a vague timeline extending up to mid-2026, the military’s insistence on a more immediate electoral process is telling. It is a subtle but firm message: the longer the delay in returning to an elected government, the greater the risk of institutional erosion and public distrust. In essence, the army is signaling that it does not wish to be a substitute for political legitimacy ~ a position that carries significant weight in a country with a history of military rule. Bangladesh’s armed forces have traditionally played a complex role in its governance. Having ruled directly for extended periods in the past, the army has often been seen as both a stabiliser and a disruptor. The current leadership, however, appears to be aware of the dangers of overstaying its civilian role.

The statement that “the army is meant for defending the nation, not for policing” reflects a principled stance rooted in professional military ethics. It is a reminder that the military’s involvement in governance ~ even when justified by national crises ~ should be timebound and transparent. The longer the military remains visible in civilian affairs, the more it risks becoming a political actor by default ~ regardless of its intent. Even a reluctant guardian, when prolonged in power, can become a gatekeeper to democratic aspirations. The urgency, therefore, is not just political but existential for the republic.

Moreover, the rejection of proposals such as the humanitarian corridor with Myanmar speaks to a broader unease about entangling Bangladesh in geopolitical quagmires. These are decisions that warrant the moral and political legitimacy of an elected government, not the calculated discretion of an interim administration or military leadership. There is also a wider implication. By calling out smear campaigns against the institution and linking them to attempts to erode public trust, the military is defending its institutional credibility.

But in doing so, it inadvertently underscores the fragility of Bangladesh’s political environment, where the absence of elected authority leaves all institutions vulnerable to manipulation and public scepticism. The path forward for Bangladesh is clear, though not easy. Elections must be held ~ not as a formality, but as a reclaiming of the democratic process. The military’s role in nudging the nation toward this end should be seen not as an overreach, but as an unusual act of institutional humility. But that door, once opened, must be exited swiftly. Political stability, after all, cannot be commanded. It must be earned ~ through ballots, not barracks.