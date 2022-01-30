Deft diplomacy

The game theory is remarkable. The People’s Republic of China on Thursday effected a deft balancing act in its policy on Ukraine, a diplomatic gambit described by the New York Times as “Beijing’s most explicit support for Moscow”. It thus comes about that the government of the ever so astute President Xi Jinping has lent its support to the Kremlin, rebuking the United States of America and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

Foreign minister Wang Yi has asserted that Russia’s “reasonable security concerns should be taken seriously”. Thus far, this is Beijing’s most eloquent support of Russia’s position in the confrontation. Equally does it reflect the deepening ties between the countries, especially in opposition to US security issues. Ideological persuasions, and the divergence in views on communism, are of lesser moment in the geopolitical construct.

After a telephonic interaction with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mr Wang said: “Regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs.” His remarks echo the perception of Vladimir Putin, who has warned that Nato’s support for Ukraine is a threat to Russia’s security. Ever since Mr Putin ordered a huge buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine’s borders, China has been relatively muted about the crisis, calling instead for a negotiated settlement. The world has generally been kept guessing about what actually was transmitted through the ether in course of the Wang-Blinken conversation.

Nonetheless, the State department readout states that Blinken “underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward”. The call also made it clear that tensions between the United States and China had not eased since a “virtual summit” in November between Presidents Biden and Xi. In the Chinese statement on Thursday, Mr Wang said that the tone of American policy had not changed substantially since the meeting.

As case-studies, so to speak, China’s foreign minister mentioned America’s support for Taiwan, the “island democracy” that China claims, and accused the United States of interfering with the Winter Olympics that begin in Beijing next week. The White House has announced that no senior government official will attend the sport extravaganza in China. At another remove ~ and with China’s tactical support ~ Russia is likely to remain on a “diplomatic track” with Kiev and the Western powers for at least two weeks.

It will, however, continue making efforts to destabilize Ukraine, if the statement advanced by the Ukranian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is any indication. “Nothing has changed; this is the bad news,” was his lament after Russia held security talks in Paris on Wednesday with diplomats from Ukraine, France and Germany. “Unfortunately, however, Russia’s major demand is that Ukraine engages in talks with Russian proxies…instead of negotiating with Russia. This will not happen.”