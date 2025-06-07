Deadlock in Gaza

As the Gaza war grinds into its second year, the world is once again watching a fragile and fractured negotiation unfold — one that promises a temporary ceasefire but no definite end to hostilities. At the centre of this deadlock lies a hard truth: a ceasefire that does not lay the groundwork for a political resolution is, at best, a pause in the bloodshed and, at worst, a reloading of weapons. The current proposal — backed by international mediators and reportedly accepted by Israel — offers a 60-day halt in fighting in exchange for hostage releases and prisoner swaps. It also allows humanitarian aid to flow into the devastated enclave. Hamas, however, has countered with its longstanding demands: a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and sustained aid access. These are not new conditions, but they are, from Hamas’s perspective, non-negotiable.

The group’s response was not a rejection but a reframing of the conversation — insisting that short-term deals without structural guarantees are unacceptable. On one level, the deadlock is predictable. Israel has repeatedly stated that it will continue the war until Hamas is disarmed, dismantled, and removed from governance in Gaza. Hamas, meanwhile, sees any partial agreement as a trap — one that leaves it politically and militarily exposed without achieving the liberation and sovereignty it seeks. Each side is rooted in existential demands that make compromise appear like capitulation. But the real tragedy is not in the diplomatic stalemate — it is in the cost to civilians. More than 54,000 Gazans have been killed since the war began, many of them women and children. Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened. Infrastructure has collapsed. Food insecurity is rampant. For the 2.2 million people trapped in the Strip, the difference between a 60- day ceasefire and a permanent truce is not just political, it is existential.

Moreover, by treating humanitarian relief as a bargaining chip rather than a right, negotiators risk normalising a brutal calculus — where civilian suffering is leveraged for political concessions. This not only deepens mistrust but sets a dangerous precedent, where human lives are subordinated to tactical gains and diplomatic optics, rather than protected unconditionally. The international community, particularly the United States, has attempted to structure this negotiation as a technical matter of sequencing: who gets released when, what aid enters, and what timeline is followed. But this technocratic approach ignores the core issue.

You cannot bomb your way to security, nor can you airlift your way to peace. Political legitimacy, trust, and sustainable governance are prerequisites for a lasting solution. If this war is to end, both sides — and the powers that back them — must do more than negotiate pauses in fighting. They must confront the deeper political questions they have long evaded. Anything less risks not only prolonging the conflict but ensuring that the next ceasefire, like so many before it, will simply mark the start of the next war.

