Deadline Diplomacy

The world remembers similar moments in recent history when ambiguous American signals ~ intended or not ~ led to miscalculation and escalation. In truth, Mr Trump’s real deadline may not be two weeks, but as long as the current balance of fear and uncertainty can be maintained. Both Washington and Tehran know that war would be costly and unpredictable. Bluff and brinkmanship may therefore remain the preferred tools ~ for now. But history warns that the longer such games continue, the greater the risk that someone eventually calls the bluff.

This dual-track approach is not without logic. Tehran is under heavy military and economic pressure following Israel’s airstrikes on nuclear-related sites and its own retaliatory attacks. By amplifying the sense of impending US involvement, Washington may hope to force Iran’s leadership into accepting stricter limits on uranium enrichment ~ a long-sought but elusive objective for American policymakers. Whether Iran interprets this as serious resolve or political theatre, however, remains unclear. Yet this ambiguity comes at a cost. The confusion it creates in markets, in diplomatic circles, and among America’s own allies makes long-term strategic planning difficult.