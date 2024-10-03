Daggers drawn

The recent missile barrage launched by Iran against Israel marks a significant escalation in a region already fraught with volatility. This confrontation, involving nearly 200 ballistic missiles, highlights the deeprooted hostility between these two nations. Although Israel’s sophisticated missile defence systems managed to intercept the vast majority of the projectiles, the attack raises critical concerns about the broader implications for regional stability, the role of external powers, and the strategic calculations of Iran and Israel moving forward. The missile attack underscores Iran’s growing boldness in its confrontation with Israel.

Despite international sanctions, Iran has continued to enhance its missile capabilities, as seen with the use of Fattah hypersonic missiles during the latest strike. This development is particularly alarming because it showcases Iran’s intention to challenge Israel’s missile defence systems and project military strength across West Asia. Iran’s decision to escalate follows a series of provocations, including the deaths of prominent Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Israeli operations. For Tehran, this missile attack appears to be an attempt to demonstrate its resolve and strategic depth in response to these losses, and to assert its influence within its network of proxies across the region. From Israel’s perspective, this missile barrage is a continuation of a longstanding shadow war between the two nations.

Iran’s missile capabilities, coupled with its influence over groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, present a multifaceted threat that Israel has been trying to contain for years. The success of Israel’s air defence systems, such as the Iron Dome and David’s Sling, in intercepting most of the missiles reflects its preparedness for such attacks. However, even with advanced technology, missile defence is never foolproof. The fact that some missiles struck central and southern Israel, causing damage and a fatality in the West Bank, highlights the persistent vulnerability that missile barrages pose to civilian areas. The international response to this incident has been swift and predictable. Global powers like the United States and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their support for Israel’s right to defend itself. However, these expressions of solidarity are unlikely to change the calculus of the conflict.

Iran remains steadfast in its mission to undermine Israel’s security, and Israel, in turn, views Iran as an existential threat. The tit-for-tat nature of their hostilities suggests that further escalation is almost inevitable unless there is a dramatic shift in regional diplomacy, which seems unlikely in the current geopolitical climate. Looking ahead, the possibility of Israeli retaliation looms large. Israel has vowed to make Iran pay for the missile attack, with potential strikes targeting key Iranian infrastructure, such as nuclear or oil facilities. This could provoke further responses from Tehran, leading to a cycle of violence with devastating consequences for the region. In this complex and dangerous game of military brinkmanship, the international community must grapple with the real risk of a full-blown conflict between these two adversaries, one that could draw in other regional powers and reshape West Asia for years to come.