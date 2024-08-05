The unveiling of Karnataka’s Cyber Security Policy 2024 marks a significant step in addressing the burgeoning menace of cybercrime. As online fraud and cyber felonies escalate, this policy emerges as a crucial safeguard, aiming to fortify the state’s IT infrastructure and assets while promoting a secure cyber ecosystem. The policy’s comprehensive approach is commendable.

By establishing a Security Operation Centre (SOC) for all critical government IT infrastructure projects, Karnataka aims to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and response to cyber threats. This proactive stance is essential in today’s digital age, where cyber threats are not just frequent but also sophisticated and evolving. One of the policy’s standout features is its dual focus on immediate threat management and long-term cyber-security ecosystem development. The first part of the policy, which is public, aims to build a robust cyber-security ecosystem.

This includes facilitating internships for students and providing incentives for start-ups in the cyber-security domain. By investing in the next generation of cyber-security professionals, Karnataka is not only addressing current threats but also building a resilient future workforce capable of tackling emerging challenges. The second part, which is internal, focuses on strengthening the cyber-security posture of the state’s IT assets. This involves creating a comprehensive incident response and crisis management framework. The integration of predictive, preventive, and protective measures ensures a holistic approach to cyber-security, enhancing the state’s ability to mitigate risks effectively. Financial investment is another critical aspect of this policy.

With an estimated outlay of Rs 103.87 crore over five years, the policy demonstrates a serious commitment to cyber-security. This funding will support various initiatives, including internships, research and development projects, and incentives for startups. Such investments are vital for fostering innovation and encouraging local enterprises to contribute to the cyber-security landscape. A noteworthy initiative is the policy’s support for research and development in cybersecurity, particularly projects driven by Karnataka-based start-ups in collaboration with academic institutions. By offering grants covering up to 50 per cent of the project’s total research and development cost, the policy incentivises innovation and collaboration, driving advancements in cyber-security technologies. Moreover, the policy addresses the need for a secure cyber ecosystem for government-to-government (G2G), government-to-business (G2B), and government-to-customer (G2C) services.

This comprehensive approach ensures that all facets of digital interaction within the state are safeguarded, builing trust among citizens and businesses. The partnership with a multinational IT firm to train 40,000 individuals in cybersecurity skills is another strategic move. With the increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats, there is a pressing need for skilled professionals who can effectively manage and mitigate these risks. This collaboration will enhance Karnataka’s cyber-security capabilities, ensuring the state remains at the forefront of technological advancement. As cyber threats continue to evolve, such proactive measures are essential to protect a state’s digital assets and maintain the trust of its citizens and businesses. Karnataka’s approach serves as a model for other states to follow.