Cost of war

The outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas has thrown yet another variable into the complex equation that is the global economy. While some voices assert that the war’s impact on worldwide financial stability will be marginal, others contend that the potential consequences are far graver than they appear.

The optimists seem to draw their perspective from global stock markets. Though stock markets have remained relatively stable, the surge in oil prices following the conflict’s outbreak merits attention. Global oil markets are highly sensitive to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Concerns over potential disruptions to oil supply from the region can lead to price spikes, which, in turn, affect cost of living of consumers worldwide. Even if the markets’ immediate reaction to the conflict has been somewhat subdued, the longer-term effects remain uncertain.

The impact the conflict has on major oil-producing nations, notably Iran and Saudi Arabia, adds an intriguing dimension. Iran’s historical support for Hamas and its suspected role in the latest hostilities raises questions about the stability of the oil market. The prospect of Iran facing tighter sanctions is a persistent source of concern. Sanctions, if enforced more rigorously, could constrict oil supplies and exert upward pressure on prices.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s prior efforts to strike a historic peace and trade deal with Israel, along with its potential role in boosting oil production, offer a glimmer of hope for mitigating energy costs. However, this diplomatic progress may now be jeopardised by the ongoing conflict. Uncertainty over the Saudi deal introduces yet another layer of complexity to the global oil market’s response to the Israel-Hamas war. Inflation is another key factor to consider. Rising oil prices often translate into increased costs for consumers at the gas pump and for a wide range of goods and services. In a world already grappling with inflationary pressures, a sudden spike in oil prices could exacerbate the situation, impacting the average person’s purse strings.

It’s crucial to recognise that the potential economic consequences of the Israel-Hamas war are far from evident. As the conflict evolves and engulfs more nations and players, the outlook becomes increasingly uncertain. The ripple effect of such geopolitical turmoil is not limited to immediate price fluctuations but can lead to broader economic instability. While some argue that the Israel-Hamas war will not significantly impact the global economy, the situation’s intricacies cannot be dismissed. The initial market reactions may not provide the full picture.

As the world navigates these uncharted waters, the need for vigilance is paramount and it is vital to understand that the economic consequences may take time to fully materialise. In a world still recovering from the shocks of the past few years, every unexpected wave, such as this conflict, adds yet another layer of uncertainty that the global econo- my must weather. In general, no good has ever come of a war.