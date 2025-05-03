Conflict without end?

Will our geography change? Will a new country emerge on the South Asian map? Is Pakistan on the verge of breaking apart again? And will India get a chance to correct its nearly 80-year-old mistake?

Fuelling many such questions, a raging fire of anti Pakistan sentiment is burning fiercely in Balochistan. Thus, the politics of South Asia is gradually changing. Balochistan is ablaze with protests, and the heat of this fire is also being felt in Pashtunistan. On the other hand, the Pakistani military is perpetrating severe human rights abuses in Balochistan to quell the nationalist insurgency.

Advertisement

The region has witnessed thousands of killings, targeted assassinations of intellectuals, and widespread use of force, arrests, and brutality. Despite this, the resistance persists. The underlying cause of the unrest is Pakistan’s continued occupation of Balochistan, which the Baloch people view as an infringement on their rights and sovereignty. The review of the situation corroborates the facts mentioned earlier. The Balochistan region, spanning across southwestern Pakistan, southeastern Iran, and southern Afghanistan, has been embroiled in a protracted conflict that has defied resolution for decades. This intra – ctable dispute has pitted the Pakistani government against Baloch nationalist groups, with the Iranian government and Islamist militants also entangled in the fray. Thus the conflict involves a diverse array of stakeholders including the Pakistani and Iranian governments, Baloch nationalist groups, Islamic militants, and external powers such as the United States and China.

Advertisement

The Baloch people have a distinct cultural, linguistic, and ethnic identity that predates the creation of modern nation-states in the region. The Balochistan region has historically been a contested territory, with various empires and dynasties vying for control over the area. The creation of the region of Balochistan is a complex historical process that spans thousands of years. It has been part of various ancient civilizations. The region’s strategic location on the Iranian plateau made it a hub for trade and cultural exchange. The Baloch people migrated to the area from the West and are believed to be of Aryan and other races. It is to be noted here that Balochistan is a vast and resource-rich region in southwestern Pakistan covering about 44 per cent of the country’s land area. It is the largest province in Pakistan, but has the lowest population density due to its arid desert climate.

There are approximately 14.9 million people, with a diverse mix of ethnic groups, including the Baloch and Pushtuns. In 1947, the British Indian Empire was partitioned, and Balochistan was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan. Under British colonial rule, it consisted of the four princely states of Kalat, Lasbela, Kharan, and Mak – ran. When India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947, Kalat remained independent for a few months before joining Pakistan. In fact, Balochistan resisted joining at the time of the country’s inception following the partition of British India. The region aspired to be an independent or autonomous state, a desire that remained unfulfilled. This sentiment of independence and distinctness continues to persist in Balochistan and the Baloch people have since then been seeking greater autonomy or independence, citing cultural, economic, and political marginalization by the Pakistani state. The conflict between the Baloch insurgents and Pakistani military forces has been on for years, with periods of escalation and relative calm.

A recent incident of this kind has brought the conflict to the forefront, sparking widespread controversy and attention. Last March, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) insurgents took control of the Jaffar Express near Bolan Pass, 160 km from Quetta. The insurgents selectively targeted and killed Pakistani Army Officers and soldiers travelling on the train. The news of this train hijacking sent shockwaves amid the intense conflict between Balochistan’s insurgents and Pakistan’s military forces. The Baloch quagmire is an intricate and multidimensional dilemma that has been besetting the region for years. This enigmatic puzzle involves a diverse array of stakeholders as mentioned above. At its core, the Baloch predicament revolves around the quest for autonomy and self-determination by the Baloch people, along with the local people seeking greater control over their political, economic, and cultural affairs. The region’s rich natural resources, including gas, oil, copper, and gold have also become a bone of contention, with the Pakistani government accused of exploiting these sources without providing adequate compensation or benefits to the local population. The Baluch imbroglio has been further complicated by the presence of Islamist militant groups.

The Taliban and Lashkar-eJhanvi have carried out attacks on civilians, government officials, and security forces further destabilizing the region. The Pakistani military’s response to the insurgency has also been criticized for its heavy-handedness, with allegations of human rights abuses and enforced disappearances along with extrajudicial killings. The military’s tactics have only served to exacerbate the situation, driving more Baloch youth into the arms of nationalist groups. The Iranian government’s role in the conflict has been equally problematic. Tehran has provided support to the Pakistani government, while also carrying out military operations against Baloch insurgents on its own territory. The United States has also been drawn into the conflict, providing military aid to Pakistan, which has been used to combat the Baloch insurgency.

China’s growing economic interests in the region, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), have added another dimension to the conflict. Therefore, the Baloch enigma has far reaching implications for regional and global security. It is to be remembered that the conflict has the potential to destabilize the entire region, with spillover effects on Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and India. To unravel the complexities of this protracted conflict, a comprehensive and nuanced approach is required. This will necessitate meaningful dialogue and negotiations between the Pakistani government and Baloch nationalist groups, as well as economic development and investment in the region.

The Pakistani government must address the underlying grievances of the Baloch people, including their demands for greater autonomy and self-determination. The government must also ensure that the region’s natural resources are exploited in a transparent and equitable manner, with benefits accruing to the local population. Until Pakistan addresses these issues, the intensity of the insurgency will increase rather than decrease, because now the Baloch people are desperate to protect their rights.

The international community, including the United States and China, must also play a constructive role in resolving the conflict. This will require a delicate balancing act, taking into account the competing interests of various stakeholders while promoting a peaceful and inclusive solution. Ultimately, the resolution of the Baloch enigma will require a sustained commitment to dialogue, negotiation, and economic development. Only through a comprehensive and inclusive approach can the region hope to achieve lasting peace and stability. Failure to address these issues will likely push the Baloch people towards alternative routes or solutions.

(The writers are, respectively, Associate Professor and Head, Political Science, Chandernagore Govt. College, and Associate Professor, Political Science, Galsi Mahavidyalaya)