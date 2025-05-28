Cities must address root causes of urban flooding

As the monsoon season nears, cities across India prepare for the same story to play out once again. Flooded streets, stalled traffic, stranded commuters and inundated homes are no longer rare disasters; they are routine. In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, the question isn’t if streets will flood but when and how badly. Each year brings the same chaos, the same inconvenience and sometimes tragic loss of life. But while this recurring nightmare is visible to all, the deeper cause remains buried under layers of cement. The core issue is not just outdated drainage; it’s the unchecked concretisation of our cities, which has made them incapable of dealing with even moderate rainfall.

The recurrent urban flooding witnessed in Delhi and other Indian cities is often attributed to ageing or inadequate drainage infrastructure. However, an equally critical and structurally embedded issue is the widespread and escalating concretisation of urban landscapes. In a notable instance last year, Delhi recorded 228 millimetres of rainfall in a single episode, far exceeding the capacity of its drainage system, which was originally designed under a master plan dating back to 1976. While this antiquated plan is undeniably insufficient for the city’s contemporary scale and density, it is the transformation of the ground itself that is compounding the crisis.

Urban expansion has proceeded with little regard for ecological balance. Roads, pavements, central verges and even formerly permeable green spaces have been extensively sealed with concrete. This has drastically reduced the city’s capacity to absorb rainfall through natural infiltration. Where open soil would once have facilitated percolation and groundwater recharge, impervious surfaces now cause water to accumulate and rapidly run off, placing immense pressure on stormwater drains. The consequences are evident: streets flood within minutes, residential areas become impassable, and the risk to life and property increases each year. This pattern is not unique to Delhi. A 2016 report by the Central Water Commission highlighted concretisation as a principal contributor to urban flooding. Yet, despite this, few municipalities have enforced guidelines requiring the inclusion of soak pits or stormwater management in urban construction. Mumbai only adopted mandatory soak pits in 2023, after years of seasonal disruption.

In Bengaluru, widespread flooding of the IT corridor in 2022 disrupted commercial operations. Chennai continues to suffer from water stagnation, despite heavy investment in drainage infrastructure. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, over 45 per cent of urban flooding incidents in the past decade have been linked to drainage failure and excessive surface sealing. In some metropolitan areas, satellite imagery has revealed a reduction of more than 80 per cent in green cover. Without a systemic shift towards permeable urban design and coordinated governance, Indian cities will remain vulnerable. The excessive use of concrete is not merely a design flaw but a foundational threat to urban resilience.

Global cities facing similar challenges have demonstrated that urban flooding can be effectively managed through integrated, nature-based approaches. China’s Sponge City initiative treats urban landscapes as dynamic, absorptive systems, using green roofs, permeable pavements, and wetlands to retain rainwater before it becomes a hazard. Cities like Wuhan and Shenzhen have set ambitious targets to absorb 70 per cent of rainfall by 2030. Berlin has institutionalised such strategies by requiring all new developments to follow sponge city principles. Parks function as temporary floodplains, roads are constructed with porous materials, and rain gardens are embedded in urban infrastructure. Singapore’s ABC Waters programme exemplifies the synergy between engineering and ecology, combining extensive drainage networks with vegetated swales and retention ponds. These interventions have reduced floodprone zones from 3,200 hectares in the 1970s to just 49 hectares.

Each of these cities demonstrates that proactive, ecologically integrated planning is not only feasible but essential in the face of climate volatility. India need not start from scratch but must urgently adapt these lessons to its own urban context. The foremost priority is restoring permeability to urban surfaces. Roads, pavements and open areas should use porous materials, and features such as soak pits and bioswales must become standard practice, not optional elements. Guidelines already exist under the Indian Roads Congress but suffer from weak enforcement. Detailed hydrological mapping should guide city planning, ensuring that natural water flows and flood prone areas are respected. Urban development must move away from fragmented governance toward coordinated action, ideally through unified flood management authorities.

Finally, green infrastructure must be treated as essential civic investment, integrated into budgets not as beautification, but as critical resilience building for a rapidly urbanising, climate-stressed nation. Flooding is not just about clogged drains; it reflects deeper failures in how we build and govern our cities. It disrupts daily life, endangers health, and undermines dignity. Indian cities must stop treating floods as natural disasters and start seeing them as preventable outcomes of poor planning. A shift toward nature-based, climate sensitive design is not just necessary. It is the only way our cities can cope, recover, and thrive.

(The writers are associated with the National Council of Applied Economic Research, New Delhi. Views are personal and do not necessarily represent the opinions of the NCAER.)