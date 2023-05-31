Chinese rebuff

China’s decision to reject a request from the United States for a meeting between the defence chiefs of the two countries marks yet another escalation in the already strained relations between the world’s two largest economies. The two defence chiefs, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, are in Singapore this week as part of the Shangri-La dialogue, and the request for a meeting had been made earlier this month by Washington.

Beijing’s rebuff underscores the deepening tensions and growing mistrust between the two countries, especially after the United States imposed sanctions on China, as it did on Mr. Li for overseeing an arms purchase from Russia in 2018. Indeed, Beijing says it has said no to the request because it believes any talks would be on an unequal footing because of the sanctions. America, on the other hand, “believes strongly in the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between Washington and Beijing to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict” and says the sanctions should not come in the way of a meeting concerning official business of two sovereign states.

But Beijing’s stance reflects the current state of the relationship, characterised by disputes on multiple fronts, including trade, technology, human rights, and territorial claims. In addition, China is displeased by American support for Taiwan and its military presence in the South China Sea. The implications of the Chinese action are manifold. Firstly, it highlights the increasing difficulty in managing the complex relationship between the two powers. With both countries vying for regional dominance and pursuing divergent strategic interests, finding common ground has become increasingly challenging. The rejection of the meeting further exacerbates this situation and contributes to an atmosphere of mistrust and hostility.

Secondly, the denial of the meeting could hinder efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the Asia-Pacific region. China’s rejection also sends a clear message to other regional players, particularly those with aligned interests, such as Russia and North Korea. It asserts China’s position as a formidable power that is willing to put its foot down and challenge US influence in the region and around the world. Additionally, the rejection of the meeting may impact global security and strategic stability.

As the two largest military powers, China and the United States bear responsibility for maintaining peace and preventing conflicts that could have devastating consequences. A breakdown in communication and dialogue between their defence establishments reduces channels for crisis management and conflict resolution, potentially increasing the risk of unintended escalations and destabilizing actions. But all may not be lost.

Last week, top commerce officials from the two sides had met, and earlier this month National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan talked to top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna. Such engagements are vital to ensure that the rocky relationship remains rooted in dialogue.