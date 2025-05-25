Chagos Betrayed

In a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical flashpoints, the recent sovereignty transfer of the Chagos Islands from the United Kingdom to Mauritius may appear, on the surface, to be a noble act of decolonisation. Yet beneath this veneer lies a troubling compromise ~ one that satisfies neither many of the displaced Chagossians nor meets the ethical standards expected of modern liberal democracies. At the heart of this deal is Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos Archipelago and home to a highly strategic UK-US military base. For nearly five decades, this remote atoll in the Indian Ocean has functioned as a linchpin for Western military operations, particularly those spanning Asia.

With the lease-back arrangement now formalised for the next 99 years at an annual cost exceeding £100 million, the UK has chosen a security calculus over moral restitution. Supporters of the agreement argue that it ensures regional stability and safeguards allied interests against emerging powers, particularly China. However, to frame this as a mere security issue is to ignore the deep and unresolved human cost associated with the original forcible displacement of the Chagossian people. That injustice ~ sanctioned under colonial pretenses in the late 1960s ~ remains an open wound. While the agreement includes a trust fund for Chagossians, it falls short of granting them the right to return, let alone to reclaim a life they were stripped of by imperial design. Mauritius hails the agreement as the final act in its decolonisation journey. Politically, this may be true. The symbolic reclamation of territory is a diplomatic victory for Port Louis and provides long-overdue validation in the international arena.

Advertisement

Yet Mauritius, too, is complicit in sidelining Chagossian voices in exchange for sovereign paperwork and a base it cannot inhabit. The displaced Chagossians remain the most disenfranchised stakeholders in this saga. Stranded between national identities and generations of bureaucratic indifference, their dreams of returning home have been buried under layers of realpolitik. For many, especially those born on Diego Garcia, the island is not a security asset or a strategic node ~ it is simply home.

Advertisement

The refusal to allow resettlement, even under limited and supervised conditions, casts a long shadow over claims of justice. This deal exemplifies a troubling modern paradox: the readiness of powerful nations to reframe colonial legacies as strategic necessities while continuing to silence those whose lives were most deeply affected. In doing so, the UK and its allies may have secured their military perch, but at the cost of moral authority. Ultimately, no sum of money or diplomatic handshakes can substitute for the right of return. Until the displaced are allowed to go home, the Chagos issue remains not a triumph of decolonisation, but a careful rearrangement of power ~ with its original victims still waiting outside the gates.