Cautious policy towards Dhaka warranted

On Monday, Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, made a sudden and swift departure from Dhaka after resigning, leaving the nation with immediate concern and uncertainty. This unexpected turn of events led to her government’s downfall. Political, social, and economic issues, external involvement, and an unhappy political opposition drove it. Hasina fled to India on Monday evening, asking for help from Indian officials in Delhi. The Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, informed Parliament about her arrival in India. The Modi government may now need to reconsider its relationship with Bangladesh, as the Prime Minister has emphasized the primacy of the neighbourhood in foreign policy.

The Hasina government was overthrown due to student protests against job quotas. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus became the head of the interim government on August 8. The unrest resulted in around 560 deaths, and hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals gathered along the border with India. Sheikh Hasina’s abrupt departure has left a potential power vacuum in Bangladesh. This could significantly impact regional balance and security. It underscores the gravity and seriousness of the situation, highlighting the need for immediate attention and action. Once seen as a democratic and secular leader of Bangladesh, Hasina oversaw an economic turnaround. However, she later became intolerant and authoritarian, cracking down on media critics and imprisoning opponents. She was the first state guest after the Modi government’s third term began. After her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the founder of Bangladesh, was assassinated in 1975, Hasina spent six years in India, living in a flat in Pandara Park. She then returned to Bangladesh to lead the Awami League.

Prime Minister Modi noted that he had met her ten times last year. Hasina has been a friend of India for a long time. She developed a comfortable relationship with Modi and maintained her friendship with the Gandhi family. The friendship has been mutual, as Hasina also reciprocated by driving out the terrorists who targeted India and allowed concessions for transit facilities. The students’ anti-reservation protests began on July 5. Despite the Supreme Court addressing quotas in government jobs, protests continued over the 30 per cent reservation for descendants of freedom fighters and the 56 per cent reservation for government positions. The government’s proposal to expand this quota led to widespread protests and 200 deaths.

The Bangladesh Opposition parties jumped into the fray. They organized a ‘long march’ to symbolize growing discontent and opposition to the government’s policies. The large-scale protest indicates the potential for further political instability. As for the international scene, tensions between Hasina and the Washington escalated when the US revoked her American visa. The US State Department emphasized the importance of the interim government in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh, and providing a sense of reassurance about the country’s future. After Hasina’s exit, Khaleda Zia and other opposition leaders were released. Khaleda, the wife of Ziaur Rahman, has never seen eye to eye with Hasina. Begum Zia served two terms as prime minister with the support of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

They may ally again if fresh elections are held. It is a question mark whether Khaleda and Hasina will take leadership of their parties or retire. According to Hasina’s son, she is ready to face any enquiry but has not decided on the party’s leadership. During Khaleda’s term, relations between Bangladesh and India weakened. Her release from jail may allow her to lead her party. She emphasized the need for a democratic Bangladesh to fulfil the youth’s dream without destruction, anger, or revenge but with love and peace. New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation, especially concerning border and regional security. The Modi government is apprehensive about the safety of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. There were violent incidents targeting Hindus in Bangladesh after the Hasina resigned and fled to India. Prime Minister Modi has called for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s economy is declining amid widespread violence, unemployment, and inflation. The country relies on India for essential commodities and infrastructure support.

India needs to rethink its Bangladesh policy after the leader’s departure. The third issue is about the porous border between India and Bangladesh. There have been allegations about Bangladeshi infiltrators and refugees crossing the border. Hasina tried to check this, but Khaleda refused to accept the charge. There were about 9,000 Indian students in Bangladesh, most of whom have returned to India. The international community is working to support the interim government which Yunus leads, and which must restore normalcy. New Delhi has set up a monitoring committee to oversee the situation while increasing border control to monitor refugees entering India. The Yunus government is working to help Bangladesh return to normalcy in the coming months, which is challenging. New Delhi’s decision to adopt a wait-and-watch policy is a step in the right direction. The situation hinges on the elections’ timing and whether the two Begums will be back in action. If a new leadership emerges, New Delhi will have to take a stand. To maintain regional peace, India should assist Bangladesh in returning to normalcy in any way possible.