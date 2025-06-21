Caution Over Cuts

But the Fed’s decision not to budge reflects deeper concerns ~ particularly over the inflationary risks sparked by newly imposed tariffs on imports. Tariffs, by design, raise the cost of imported goods. These costs are eventually borne by American businesses and consumers as supply chains adjust and companies pass on price increases. The danger for the Fed is that such price rises may not prove temporary. If businesses and workers begin to expect persistently higher prices, inflation could get embedded in the economy, forcing a far more aggressive tightening cycle later ~ a scenario the Fed clearly wishes to avoid.

This cautious approach minimises the risk of overreacting to short-term shocks or creating fresh imbalances. Critics argue this passivity could allow economic conditions to worsen unnecessarily. Yet, premature cuts could unleash a different danger: reinforcing inflation expectations at precisely the moment when price stability is under threat. The central bank’s patience, while frustrating to some, reflects its broader duty to maintain both growth and inflation control over the medium term. The Fed’s wait-and-see strategy is a reminder that monetary policy is ultimately about managing risk ~ not just reacting to headlines or political pressure. In an era of uncertainty, the steady hand may prove to be the wiser one.

Complicating this delicate moment is the political backdrop. President Donald Trump has loudly demanded rate cuts, arguing they are necessary to sustain growth amid tariff-driven disruptions. But the Federal Reserve is fiercely protective of its institutional independence, aware that yielding to political demands would damage its credibility and long-term effectiveness. For this reason alone, it was unlikely the Fed would pivot sharply without overwhelming economic evidence. Moreover, despite the gloomy projections, the current data does not yet show an economy in distress. Unemployment remains historically low, and consumer demand, while moderating, is not collapsing. The Fed thus believes it retains room to wait, to watch how tariffs play out, and to adjust policy when it has clearer visibility on their impact. Markets, too, seem resigned to this stance, adjusting expectations for rate cuts later in the year. Investors recognize that clarity on tariffs and inflation trends will take time to emerge.