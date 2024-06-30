Can we expect discourse without acrimony?

How will the 18th Lok Sabha function? Will the Government and the Opposition seek consensus or confrontation? Will the Government be more conciliatory and the Opposition less belligerent? The prediction is pending, although at the start of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the appropriate words to show they wanted consensus. The 18th Lok Sabha is interesting because, for the first time in ten years, Modi is facing a Parliament in a weaker position.

He has to run a coalition and face a resurgent opposition. Modi stated that in his third term, his Government would aim to build consensus. Before the session, Modi sought agreement on all matters and criticized the Opposition for causing problems, thus setting the tone. Despite this, the first session of the new Lok Sabha saw animosity between the Government and the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi also emphasized the importance of the Opposition’s role in representing the voice of the people in the House. He expressed willingness to assist in the House’s functioning and stressed the need for trust-based cooperation. The Lok Sabha has shown potential for positive functioning, but confrontations have already begun. Signs of animosity between the BJP-led Government and the Opposition were visible within a week of the first session. Contentious issues will likely include the Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Poll, the National Register of Citizens, the Agnipath scheme, census, and delimitation.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has remarked, “There is no evidence that the Prime Minister has come to terms with the electoral outcome or has reflected on the message sent to him by voters.” She said Modi preaches the value of consensus but continues to value confrontation. The BJP aims to show that Modi 3.0 is firmly in control. However, the Modi government now relies on crucial support from two key allies – JD(U) and TDP. This means decisions are made together, and the NDA allies greatly influence the Government’s plans and actions. In 2019 and 2014, the BJP had a substantial majority. The increased presence of the Opposition in various parliamentary panels is expected to generate greater engagement. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began with a strong Opposition asserting its rights. Before the session even started, there was a dispute over the appointment of BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker to administer the oath of office to the newly elected members. The Congress and the INDIA bloc members felt that Congress MP Kodukkunil Suresh, elected eight times, should have been given the position. However, the BJP argued that they followed the rules.

was elected to the House seven times in succession, while Suresh lost two elections. Secondly, Rahul Gandhi said he would back Om Birla, the NDA candidate, but only if the Deputy Speaker position, usually given to the Opposition, was assured. In the 17th Lok Sabha, there was no Deputy Speaker. Article 93 says that two Lok Sabha members should be chosen as Speaker and Deputy Speaker. But the Government disagreed. Om Birla has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, bringing continuity and stability to the House and solidifying the position of the Modi government. Thirdly, what happened next was surprising. After receiving congratulations, the newly elected Speaker took a paper out of his pocket and read a resolution against the 1975 Emergency imposed by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This provoked the Congress. The Government’s decision to have the Speaker pass a resolution on his first day in office shows an inclination towards confrontation. This led the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to lead a delegation to the Speaker to convey their objection to a political reference from the chair.

Fourthly, some opposition parties thought the president’s first speech to Parliament ignored the country’s most serious problems. Also, other opposition parties called for removing the Sengol, which the Prime Minister had installed with much fanfare earlier. Fifthly, Rahul and other Opposition MPs proposed discussing the NEET matter first. The Speaker, however, insisted that a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address be taken up first. The first week’s confrontations show that despite the decrease in numbers, the BJP is unlikely to change its working methods. An energized opposition will also make itself heard loudly. The Government will face many more challenges.

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha also saw disruptions and adjournments as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the NEET question paper leak issue. The functioning of the House depends on the Speaker, a position of utmost importance in maintaining order and ensuring fair debates. The Rajya Sabha Chairman presides over the Upper House. Though the opening week of the 18th Lok Sabha was stormy, a functioning House is necessary for a healthy democracy. Both sides must accept reality and work together to create a more orderly parliament. The Government is responsible for maintaining order, while the Opposition should offer helpful criticism.