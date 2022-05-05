But where is the crisis in Nepal?

Last week, at a social gathering, a person sipping expensive single malt whiskey was asking me how deep Nepal’s economic crisis was. I just told him that if there was a real economic crisis or a big crisis looming, he would not be sipping whiskey here, but queuing for fuel or essential food items.

In Nepal, negativity sells well when practically every conversation in the family or society revolves around talking ill about someone, society, ethnic groups, religious groups, caste, businesses or institutions. Therefore, it is nothing unnatural for people to talk about how the Nepali economy is coming to an end just this week or maybe the next. We are well reminded of the “Nepal is a going to be a failed state” campaigners who built many houses and sent their children to expensive schools around the world selling the idea of a failed state. Perhaps, there is a whole new crop emerging who will make a fortune talking about an economic crisis. To add to this, there are the following five reasons for the economic crisis story to spread like wildfire.

First, the Sri Lankan crisis, which is completely different from Nepal, is being used to go on a full-fledged China-bashing spree; and in India, it has become awkward if you are not blaming China for the Sri Lankan crisis. And why not lump Nepal with it too? Even Indian stringers for media outlets have done that. WhatsApp University in India and Hindi channels are easier to quote in Nepal as many of the fake news spreaders in Nepal are well versed in Hindi and never read English language research reports that are published by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund or other international institutions. So, Nepalis don’t need to make much effort, just reshare the posts from India in Hindi or just put a Nepali translation and share. Media houses close to India’s federal government continue to make sensational news.