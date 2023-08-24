BRICS expansion

The ongoing BRICS Summit in Johannesburg is drawing global attention. The presence of 23 countries in the queue for membership indicates growing interest in joining the group and the potential for it to evolve into a more diverse and representative platform. Expanding the grouping could potentially bring in new perspectives and opportunities. Negotiation and balancing of these different perspectives will be crucial for the expansion process. Expansion could also enhance BRICS’ role as a key forum for the global South, offering an alternative to Western-led groups like the G-7. By incorporating more diverse viewpoints and economies, BRICS could better represent the interests of emerging markets and developing nations.

The interest in an alternative to Western-led groupings arises from a desire for greater representation, influence, and a more equitable global decisionmaking process. Historically, Western-led institutions have not adequately addressed the unique concerns and priorities of countries from the global South. A forum like BRICS offers these nations a platform to voice their perspectives, challenge traditional power dynamics and collaborate on issues that directly affect their economies and development. This allows for a more balanced and inclusive approach to global governance and cooperation. It is clear that India and China have differing approaches to the expansion of BRICS. India’s focus on establishing clear criteria and guiding principles before adding new members reflects its emphasis on a structured and well-defined process. On the other hand, China’s push for expansion may be driven by its desire to widen the group’s influence, but especially its own.

Achieving the same level of influence as say the G7 may be a tall order, but will require strategic coordination and alignment among BRICS members whether the group expands or not. BRICS countries should establish clear, common goals and priorities that resonate with their collective interests. This shared vision will enable them to speak with a unified voice on global issues and effectively advocate their positions. Consensus-building is crucial. Member states should engage in constructive dialogue to find common ground on various matters. This involves compromising on certain issues while emphasising shared objectives. Developing a robust institutional framework is essential. This includes establishing effective mechanisms for communication, consultation and decision-making. An agreement on guiding principles for membership expansion, as India emphasises, will ensure that new entrants align with the forum’s core values and objectives. Enhancing economic ties and collaboration among member states can strengthen their collective bargaining power. This includes promoting trade, investment and joint projects that benefit member countries. Moreover, by leveraging each member state’s unique expertise and resources in specific fields, BRICS can address a wide range of global challenges effectively. Member states should work towards a long-term vision for BRICS’ development and influence. This requires a commitment to sustained cooperation. The elephant in the room though is Russia, locked in a debilitating war that it launched last year.

