Bose: Physicist with a passion for chemistry

The centenary of the discovery of the ‘boson’ (1924) by Bengali physicist Satyendranath Bose has been celebrated throughout the last year. His statistics, the Bose-Einstein condensation, and his role behind the mass-giving Higgs boson are known to all physics and science students around the world. But how many people are aware of his interest in chemistry? He was equally interested not only in chemistry as a subject but also in contemporary research on the subject. His curiosity was immense. Despite being a leading researcher in theoretical physics, experimental physics, quantum mechanics, and organic chemistry were all his areas of interest.

After publishing his groundbreaking research, Bose went to England. While in Germany, he visited the laboratory of the eminent chemist, Hermann Mark. From then on, he developed an inclination to work in experimental chemistry. After returning home, he rejoined the Physics Department of Dhaka University. At that time, he met Sushil Chandra Biswas, a professor of chemistry. He did some work in chemistry with him, which was published in a famous chemistry magazine in Germany in 1927. Two years later, a work on the spectrum of beryllium was published in the renowned Philosophical Magazine. While at Dhaka University, Bose set up a state-of-the-art laboratory, including an X-ray diffractometer, so that he could do experimental work as well as theoretical science.

It was there that he first began working in organic chemistry. His work on sulfonamide compounds was well received at that time. One of his students, P. K. Dutta, worked with him on organic chemistry and obtained his doctorate while he was in Dhaka. In 1945, he was invited by Calcutta University to accept the post of Professor of Chemistry. Before his arrival, BidhuBhushanBabu had set up a laboratory to work with X-rays, where Bose began working on the synthesis of active organic compounds. Another student, JaduGopalDutta, joined him and synthesized emetine, which is commonly used as an anti-protozoal drug.Under his supervision, PranabandhuDutta worked on the synthesis of several complex organic compounds. He also tried to produce quinine, which could help alleviate the shortage of medicines in this unfortunate country.

Chemical structure of Sulfonamide A German chemist named Clemens Winkler discovered a new element with silver and sulfur from a mineral called argyrodite. Winkler named it germanium after his country. Since the world’s first transistor was made using polycrystals of this germanium, its importance in the business community had increased. Its demand increased further during World War II. Inspired by the mantra of patriotism, Satyendranath understood that if we were to become self-reliant in science and technology, germanium would also be needed in this country in the near future.

But it was in short supply in India. Finally, he brought sphalerite from Nepal with his friend PulinBihariSarkar. Not only that, he wrote several fundamental research papers on how to extract germanium from that ore. Physicists are usually more interested in physical chemistry, but Satyendranath was the opposite. He loved to do experimental chemistry, especially organic chemistry. It is generally assumed that his special connection with AcharyaPrafulla Chandra Roy and his father’s chemical business made him interested in chemistry. Finally, I will end with a story about one day. Satyendranath met a student in front of the university chemistry laboratory. The student was quite worried – he had been doing an experiment for many days, but the results were not as expected. Satyendranath said, “Do these experiments, then you will get the results, and show the working method to your guide.” Unbelievable! This time the results came out right.

The student went to his master. Incidentally, his master was Satyendranath’s friend Gyan Chandra Ghosh, a renowned chemical scientist and the founding director of IIT Kharagpur. And the student was Pratul Chandra Rakshit. For those who study Chemistry Honors at the undergraduate level in the country, the name will be familiar, because P. C. Rakshit’s ‘Physical Chemistry’ is an indispensable book. And the amazing Satyendranath was writing the last letter of his life asking for a grant from the central government. Subject: Helium Gas Project. But before he could finish that letter, he passed away.

(The writer is with the Physics Division of State Forensic Science Laboratory, Kolkata.)