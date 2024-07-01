Bolivia’s Resolve

The coup attempt in Bolivia serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy, particularly in regions beset by economic and political turmoil. The swift rise and fall of this rebellion, led by General Juan José Zúñiga, underscores the volatile nature of Bolivian politics and the deep divisions within its government. Yet, it also highlights a critical resilience among the Bolivian people and their institutions in defending democratic norms. President Luis Arce’s firm response to the insurrection was crucial. His quick decision to appoint new military leadership and command the troops to stand down was a decisive move that likely prevented a prolonged conflict.

This incident, though alarming, demonstrates the importance of strong, decisive leadership in times of crisis. Mr Arce’s actions in the face of such a direct threat to his presidency reinforced his commitment to democracy and stability. The underlying tensions that led to this coup attempt cannot be ignored. Bolivia’s political landscape has been marred by infighting, particularly within the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the party that has dominated the country’s politics for years. The rift between Mr Arce and his predecessor, Mr Evo Morales, has paralysed efforts to address Bolivia’s economic crisis, which has seen the country’s economy plummet from being one of the fastest-growing in the region to one of its most beleaguered. This internal conflict has hindered crucial policy-making and exacerbated public discontent, creating a fertile ground for extreme actions like those taken by General Zúñiga.

The general’s justification for his actions ~ claiming to “restore democracy” and addressing the public’s cries for change ~ reflects a dangerous narrative. While his concerns about political paralysis and economic decline resonate with many, his method of addressing these issues was fundamentally undemocratic. True democracy cannot be restored or upheld through military force; it must come from within the framework of constitutional and lawful processes. General Zúñiga’s actions, therefore, were a direct attack on the democratic fabric of Bolivia, regardless of his purported intentions. The international response to the coup attempt has been swift and condemnatory, which is encouraging. Regional leaders and organisations have rightly emphasised the need to maintain constitutional order and support democratic governance.

This solidarity is crucial in sending a clear message that coups and military interventions are unacceptable in the modern political era. For Bolivia, the path forward must involve addressing the root causes of its political and economic crises. This includes reconciling the divisions within MAS, fostering a more inclusive political dialogue, and implementing effective economic policies to stabilise the country. The government must also work to regain the trust of its people, who are understandably wary after years of political instability and economic hardship. Bolivians’ quick mobilisation in support of democracy following the coup attempt is a hopeful sign. It shows a populace that is not only aware of its rights but also willing to defend them actively