Blame Game

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks in Gujarat point to a persistent pattern that continues to plague the party ~ a refusal to confront hard truths and an over-reliance on scapegoating. Instead of introspection or accountability, Mr Gandhi yet again invoked the spectre of internal betrayal, casting unnamed colleagues as saboteurs. This narrative, however convenient, does little to inspire confidence among party workers or voters. Rather, it perpetuates a sense of distrust and division that weakens an already beleaguered organisation.

For years, Mr Gandhi has spoken of reforming the system, breaking away from the old guard, and ushering in a new era of leadership. Yet, 12 years since his dramatic speech at Jaipur promising transformation, the Congress looks no different. The old guard may have faded, but the party’s structure remains equally insular and out of sync with the electorate. Mr Gandhi’s focus on finding “Vibhishans” within his ranks only underscores his inability to take responsibility for the Congress’ decline. After all, he has been at the helm ~ directly or indirectly ~ for over a decade.

Meanwhile, appointments within the party reveal a fundamental misunderstanding of political realities. Leaders with little electoral experience or connections with the public are handed key responsibilities in challenging states. Promising younger leaders are sidelined, while those close to the Gandhis continue to hold sway despite poor track records. This flawed leadership pipeline has stifled the growth of potential state leaders who could have helped revive the party’s fortunes. It’s little wonder that the Con g ress struggles to pose a serious challenge to the BJP in most parts of India. Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who have rarely, if ever, publicly questioned the loyalty of their party cadre, Mr Gandhi chooses to call out his own team in public forums. This undermines morale and sends a message of insecurity rather than strength.

Leadership, especially in adversity, demands taking ownership of failures and inspiring trust. Instead, Mr Gandhi’s repeated allusions to betrayal deflect attention from his own severe shortcomings as a leader. The Congress’ inability to adapt to India’s changing political landscape is compounded by its failure to engage with ground realities. Staying away from culturally significant events like the Mahakumbh, while the BJP capitalises on such occasions to expand its appeal, reflects a disconnect that costs votes.

Mr Gandhi’s reluctance to explain these decisions to party workers only deepens their disillusionment. Mr Gandhi’s strategy of blaming others within the party, instead of confronting his own drawbacks, risks leaving the Congress stuck in an endless cycle of defeat. Genuine renewal requires courage, self-awareness, and a willingness to empower fresh leadership. Until then, the Congress will remain trapped by its past and unable to offer India a credible alternative.