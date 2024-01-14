Bhutan elections

In the serene Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, a politi- cal tide has once again affirmed the triumph of de- mocracy. The recent parliamentary elections have solidified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the chosen vehicle for Bhutan’s aspirations, with it securing 30 out of 47 seats. At the helm stands Mr Tshering Tob- gay, a familiar face from the nation’s political landscape, poised to embark on a second term as Prime Minister. What sets Bhutan apart are not just its breathtaking landscapes but also its commitment to a unique metric ~ the Gross National Happiness (GNH) index. A bold departure from traditional economic measures, GNH encompasses factors often side-lined in the GDP narra- tive, including emotional well-being and recreation. This distinctive approach mirrors the nation’s ethos, one that values happiness and well-being alongside economic prosperity. The PDP’s victory signals a continuity of this ethos. Mr Tobgay’s leadership during his previous term from 2013 to 2018 reflected a commitment to these prin- ciples. As the leader of a party that emerged in 2007, Mr Tobgay has navigated Bhutan through the nuances of democracy, fostering a sense of stability crucial for a na- tion of fewer than 800,000 people.

The challenges awaiting the PDP government are not insignificant. Bhutan, reliant on aid and tourism, faces an uphill battle in revitalising its economy post- Covid-19. Mr Tobgay’s pledge to attract investment be- comes pivotal in this context, as the nation seeks ave- nues to bolster its $3 billion economy. The plight of un- employment, propelling Bhutanese youth abroad in sea- rch of opportunities, underscores the urgency of effec- tive economic policies. In the diplomatic arena, Bhu- tan’s delicate balancing act is palpable. With deep-root- ed economic ties to India, its largest donor, and on- going border negotiations with China, Bhutan navigates regional dynamics with finesse. The absence of formal diplomatic relations with China while engaging in bor- der talks is a testament to Bhutan’s cautious diplomacy, closely observed by India amid its own border disputes with China. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s con- gratulatory message to Mr Tobgay and the PDP under- scores the significance of the regional relationships at play. Strengthening ties with India is not just a diploma- tic formality for Bhutan but a strategic imperative given the shared history and economic interdependence. Amid these complexities, Bhutan’s commitment to hap- piness as a national goal remains a beacon. The GNH index is a testament to a holistic vision that places the well-being of citizens at its core.

As Bhutan grapples with economic revival and geopolitical intricacies, this commitment to happiness becomes a guiding principle, a compass steering the nation through challenges. The Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), emerging as the main opposition, holds a cru- cial role in the democratic discourse. In a nation where the political landscape is still evolving, a robust opposi- tion contributes the checks and balances vital for a thriv- ing democracy. As Bhutan awaits the formation of its new government, the world watches a Himalayan nation for its unique experiment in harmonising democracy with happiness.

