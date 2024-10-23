Beyond Bias

India is undergoing an entrepreneurial transformation of an unprecedented scale, a dynamic surge that redefines its economic destiny and societal ethos. With approximately 247 million entrepreneurial households fuelling this momentum, the nation is poised to achieve a staggering transaction value of $8.8 trillion in FY23. From big businesses like the ones striving in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to the small-scale enterprises in rural heartlands, businesses are redefining traditional paradigms and fostering economic inclusivity.

This wave of enterprise is not merely a statistical phenomenon but a reflection of the indomi table spirit of innovation and ambition that permeates every stratum of Indian society. Yet, paradoxically, as these entrepreneurs endeavour to propel the nation forward, they increasingly find themselves besieged by a tide of criticism. In many ways, criticism is the crucible in which ideas are tested and refined. Constructive critique fosters competition, drives innovation, and ensures accountability. It acts as a catalyst for development, pushing entrepreneurs to elevate their standards and deliver value.

Healthy competition, spurred by critical evaluation, can lead to better products, services, and, ultimately, a more robust economy. However, the criticism landscape has undergone a significant transformation in recent times. The advent of social media has amplified voices, allowing for a diverse range of opinions. While this democratization of discourse has its merits, it has also led to an upsurge in the criticism of entrepreneurs and businesses, both big and small. The immediacy and reach of digital platforms mean that opinions ~ often unfiltered and sometimes uninformed ~ can shape public perception rapidly. The forms of criticism directed at wealth creators have become increasingly diverse and, at times, deeply personal.

Beyond constructive feedback, many face derogatory remarks laden with slang intended to belittle their achievements and undermine their credibility. Social media platforms often amplify these voices, where coordinated efforts can lead to the public defacing products ~ from negative reviews bombarded with insults to organised campaigns encouraging boycotts. Sometimes, critics cross professional boundaries, delving into personal aspects of entrepreneurs’ lives. They may scrutinize family backgrounds, question personal de cisions, or spread unverified rumours, shifting the focus from legitimate business discourse to unwarranted personal attacks. Such tactics tarnish individual reputations and create a hostile environment discouraging innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Political polarisation significantly amplifies the criticism directed at entrepreneurs in India. In the current climate, where ideological divisions run deep, businesses often bec ome ent angled in political battles not of their own making. Entrepreneurs are frequently perceived through the lens of political affiliations, sometimes being labelled as supporters of a particular party or ideology without substantial evidence. This association can lead to accusations that they are leveraging political connections for personal gain. We have witnessed specific weal th creators who have served the country for decades being made the target of such vile criticism. Moreover, such allegations are not limited to large corporations; even emerging start-ups can be at the centre of political controversies.

Competitors or detractors may exploit the charged atmosphere to spread rumours, suggesting that a company’s rapid growth results from political patronage rather than innovation or hard work. This damages reputations and distracts from the genuine value these businesses bring to the economy. Feeling threatened by disruptive newcomers, established industries may resist change by fostering negative narratives. Cultural attitudes towards wealth also contribute to this phenomenon. In a society which subscribes to “Ati Sarvatra Varjayet” ~ excess is prohibited everywhere ~ the rapid accumulation of wealth by entrepreneurs can be met with scepticism. This points to a more profound need to change the so cial narrative to celebrate success earned through innovation and hard work.

Embracing a culture that supports entrepreneurial en deavours is crucial for sustaining economic growth. Media sensationalism exacerbates the issue. In the race for higher viewership and engagement, nuanced discussions are often replaced with sensational headlines that may not accurately reflect reality. Misinformation spreads quickly, especially when the audience lacks awareness about the complexities of entrepreneurship. Due to the absence of comprehensive entrepreneurship education in our curricula, many do not fully understand the challenges and contributions of business ventures. You thful leadership faces age ism, with young entrepreneurs sometimes dismissed due to their age rather than evaluated on merit. Similarly, religious and cultural prejudices can unfairly target entreprene urs from specific backgrounds. Gender bias remains a hurdle for female entrepreneurs who must navigate additional layers of scrutiny.

Intergenerational business ownership is often criticized under the assumption of nepotism, overlooking the value of legacy and accumulated wisdom. The impacts of unfair criticism are profound and far-reaching. On a personal level, business promoters grapple with mental well-being issues as they face public vilification. This extends to their workforce, leading to demotivation and decreased productivity. The discouragement of innovation is a significant concern; when risktakers are penalised socially, it stifles creativity and progress. Investor confidence can wane in an environment rife with negativity.

Capital, both domestic and foreign, seeks stable and supportive ecosystems. Unwarranted criticism can signal instability, ca using investors to hesitate, which in turn hampers economic grow th. The broader economic implications include potential declines in job creation, technological advancement, and global competitiveness. Focusing solely on individual failures overlooks systemic issues that require attention. It is essential to recognize that entrepreneurs operate within a larger framework of policies, market forces, and societal norms. Addressing systemic challenges can lead to more sustainable and inclusive growth.

Moreover, excessive criticism can lead to community-level economic stagnation, especially when local businesses are dissuaded from innovating or expanding due to fear of backlash. Acknowledging the indispensable role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth, the Indian government has progressively shifted from traditional socialist-oriented policies to more market-driven strategies. This significant policy transformation reflects a commitment to creating a more conducive environment for businesses to flourish. Numerous schemes have been introduced to empower entrepreneurs, stimulate innovation, and integrate India more deeply into the global economy.

For instance, the Startup India Scheme fosters a supportive ecosystem by offering tax incentives, simplifying regulations, and facilitating access to funding. Similarly, the Mudra Yojana Sch eme provides vital financial assistance to micro and small enterprises, enabling individuals from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to realize their entrepreneurial aspirations. The National Entrepreneurship Awar ds further this agenda by recognizing and honouring exceptional contributions and promoting a nationwide culture of innovation and excellence. Despite these efforts, there is a need for protective measures to shield entrepreneurs from unfair criticism while maintaining accountability. Balancing accountability is paramount.

Entrepreneurs should be responsible for ethical practices, transparency, and social impact. Simultaneously, they deserve recognition for their contributions to economic development and nation-building. Encouraging open dialogues, enhancing financial literacy, and integrating entrepreneurship education into academic curricula can bridge the gap in understanding.

As we progress, fostering a culture that celebrates innovation and respects the entrepreneurial journey is imperative. We can create a more inclusive and dynamic economy by shifting societal narratives to appreciate entrepreneurs’ value. The collective effort of the government, media, educational institutions, and society is essential in shaping an environment where criticism serves as a tool for improvement rather than a barrier to progress.

(The writer is a Professor at XLRI and a BJP leader)