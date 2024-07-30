Bangladesh Unrest

The protests in Bangladesh against the job quota system underscore a deep and growing dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration. The reimplementation of job quotas, which favour descendants of war veterans, has ignited widespread anger among the youth, who view this policy as an impediment to their employment opportunities. These protests, however, are symptomatic of broader and more entrenched issues within the country. At the heart of the discontent is the high unemployment rate among young Bangladeshis. With a sluggish economy and limited job growth, many graduates find themselves struggling to secure employment.

The job quota system, which reserves a significant portion of government jobs for specific groups, adds to this frustration. For the youth, this system symbolises the barriers they face in achieving economic stability and social mobility in an increasingly competitive job market. The government’s response to the protests has fueled public anger. The imposition of curfews, deployment of the military, and aggressive tactics used by security forces, including the firing of rubber bullets and tear gas, have led to numerous casualties. This heavy-handed approach has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organisations and international observers, highlighting concerns about the erosion of democratic freedoms and human rights under Sheikh Hasina’s rule. Moreover, allegations of autocratic governance, mass arrests of political opponents, and extrajudicial killings have not helped the establishment.

Critics argue that her 15-year tenure has been characterised by an increasing centralisation of power and suppression of dissent. The current unrest reflects a broader call for political reforms, accountability, and a more inclusive governance structure. Economic factors also play a significant role in the unrest. The global impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has exacerbated economic challenges in Bangladesh, leading to higher inflation and a slowdown in economic growth. This economic downturn has made government jobs, with their stability and benefits, more desirable, intensifying competition and dissatisfaction with the quota system. The administration’s failure to address these economic issues effectively has further alienated the youth and other marginalised groups. Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling to partially roll back the job quota system, protests continue.

Advertisement

The demonstrators’ demands go beyond job quotas; they seek justice for those killed in the protests, the release of detained activists, and the restoration of internet services disrupted during the unrest. These demands underscore a broader desire for transparency, justice, and respect for civil liberties. To restore stability and rebuild trust, the government must address the root causes of discontent. This includes implementing policies that promote economic growth and job creation, particularly for the youth. Ensuring political freedoms and engaging in genuine dialogue with protesters and other stakeholders is also crucial. The administration must demonstrate a commitment to accountability and justice by investigating the violence during the protests and holding those responsible accountable. By fostering a more inclusive and responsive governance framework, Bangladesh can pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous future, meeting the aspirations of its young population and securing long-term stability.