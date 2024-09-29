Argentina’s economic crisis has reached an alarming point, with poverty rates expected to surpass 50 per cent. Under the leadership of President Javier Milei, the country has been undergoing a dramatic transformation fuelled by harsh austerity measures aimed at correcting years of fiscal mismanagement. While these reforms have won approval from international markets, they have come at a steep cost for millions of Argentines who are now struggling more than ever to make ends meet.

The rapid rise in poverty is a direct consequence of Mr Milei’s policies, which prioritise restoring the state’s finances over immediate relief for the population. For those in lowincome areas, such as Buenos Aires’ Villa Fiorito, the situation is dire. Families are working multiple jobs and putting in longer hours, yet find themselves increasingly unable to cover basic needs. The human toll of these policies cannot be ignored, and the social fabric of Argentina is fraying as a result. Mr Milei’s government has slashed key social programmes, including those providing direct aid to the country’s poorest citizens. While there has been some expansion in welfare initiatives such as the Universal Child Allowance and a Food Card programme, these have proven insufficient to address the growing economic hardship.

Instead, many social safety nets that kept vulnerable populations afloat have been dismantled, leaving countless families in a precarious state. This austerity, while aimed at addressing the national debt and curbing inflation, has deepened the country’s recession. The poverty rate, which stood at 41.7 per cent in 2023, has since surged to unprecedented levels. Analysts have noted that the first quarter of 2024 saw poverty spike to 55.5 per cent, with some signs of stabilisation in recent months. However, even this modest improvement offers little comfort to those who have lost their jobs or seen their incomes shrink as the cost of living continues to rise. Mr Milei’s administration has justified these drastic measures by pointing to decades of fiscal irresponsibility under previous governments.

According to official statements, Argentina was left with economic “bombs” that needed to be deactivated to prevent even greater catastrophe. But for ordinary citizens, these explanations ring hollow when faced with the daily reality of hunger, unemployment, and uncertainty. The cuts in welfare programmes and food assistance have left many families struggling to survive, with long-term impacts on children and future generations. While the austerity measures may be necessary to stabilise Argentina’s finances, they are unsustainable as a solution to the country’s deep-rooted economic problems. What is needed is a more balanced approach ~ one that addresses the state’s financial woes without abandoning the most vulnerable citizens.

A combination of fiscal responsibility and targeted social support could help Argentina navigate this difficult period without causing irreparable harm to its people. Ultimately, any plan for economic recovery must consider the human cost. Argentina cannot simply balance its books at the expense of half its population.