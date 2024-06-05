AP and Odisha

A political tsunami in Andhra Pradesh and a competitive battle in Odisha are what results of assembly elections in the two states have delivered. The sweeping victory of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh signals a dramatic shift in the state’s political landscape. Meanwhile, in Odisha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mounted a successful challenge to the long-dominant Biju Janata Dal (BJD), making this election a crucial turning point for both states. In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP, under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu, has stormed back to power, and will have a two-thirds majority on its own. Its allies ~ the BJP and the Jana Sena Party – too have done well.

The overwhelming mandate reflects a clear rejection of the YSR Congress Party led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The electorate’s dissatisfaction with Mr Reddy’s governance appears to have catalysed this landslide, propelling Mr Naidu and his allies to the forefront with promises of development and stability. Key figures like JSP’s Pawan Kalyan and BJP’s Y.S. Chowdary also made their mark, indicating a broad coalition appeal that resonated across different demographics. The NDA’s comprehensive strategy, combining grassroots mobilisation and robust campaign rhetoric, effectively cashed in on anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. The TDP’s return to power in Andhra Pradesh not only realigns state politics but also positions the NDA strongly for future electoral contests. At the same time, it will signal the end of the controversy about the state’s new capital, while Mr Naidu’s clout in the national coalition will mean that the demand for special status for the state will resonate loudly in New Delhi.

In Odisha, the political landscape is witnessing a different kind of upheaval. The BJP’s aggressive campaign targeting a popular Chief Minister’s health and succession plans has paid dividends. The party is heading for a clear majority but the BJD has not entirely lost face. While the results have gone against him, Naveen Patnaik can draw solace from the fact that over the 24 years he ruled, he emerged as the tallest politician the state has ever produced. In many ways, he was the helmsman who transformed the state, and gave its people self-belief, without once being lured by the desire to play a role in national politics. The vote was not so much against his policies, as it was against his age, health and succession plans. As the dust settles on the election, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are on the cusp of major transformation

