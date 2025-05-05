An Indian DOGE

India’s governance stands at a defining moment. The civil services, once hailed as the steel frame of a new nation, were established to shape the nation’s progress with integrity and dedication. Over the decades, however, political influence, administrative inefficiencies and growing disconnect from public service, have strained the system and its ability to truly serve the people. As India advances, reforming its administrative framework is more urgent than ever. In the early 1950s, integrity and probity in public duty defined India’s civil servants. Consider two poignant examples:

* A district judge’s children in Uttar Pradesh walked six kilometers to school every day, despite having access to an official vehicle.

* A district magistrate’s daughters commuted by horse cart (Ekka), braving the same arduous journey daily. These instances epitomized a self-imposed standard of hu – mility and probity ~ a sharp contrast to today’s reality.

Now, bureaucrats are swathed in armed security, travel in luxury convoys, and remain ensconced behind layers of privilege and power. What was once the backbone of development has morphed into a relic of colonial-era feudalism, where officials, shielded by political alliances, control every sector ~ from industry and agriculture to defense ~ without genuine accountability? The lack of accountability that now infects our bureaucracy isn’t merely frustrating; it is often fatal. Recent disasters illustrate this grim truth: * Mahakumbh 2025 Disaster: Poor crowd control, mismanagement, and weak safety measures led to chaotic scenes and significant loss of life.

* Mumbai Billboard Collapse 2024: Neglected safety protocols and corrupt approvals resulted in over two dozen deaths.

* Delhi Airport Terminal Roof Collapse 2024: Lapses in infrastructure oversight caused catastrophic failure. Each event follows a pattern ~ bureaucratic immunity shields officials from accountability, public outrage fades, and systemic inertia prevents change. The decay in governance is not confined to a single branch ~ it is deeply systemic.

From the IAS to allied agencies controlling industrial development authorities and city corporations, bureaucratic inefficiency, privilege, and political interference have eroded public trust. Despite the presence of elite officers with large support teams, our cities continue to suffer from crumbling infrastructure, erratic traffic, polluted environments, and inadequate civic services. Municipal authorities fail to provide clean drinking water, forcing citizens to depend on unsafe alternatives. Traffic police lack proper infrastructure, making it difficult to regulate reckless drivers on congested roads. High-rise buildings go unchecked, posing fire hazards and structural risks due to weak enforcement.

Monsoon flooding remains routine, a direct result of neglected drainage systems and poor urban planning. The bureaucratic hierarchy operates behind closed doors, where senior officials are shielded by layers of gate keeping staff, making direct engagement almost impossible. Citizens seeking redress or action on urgent issues are blocked by protocol, leaving communities unheard and neglected. These failures are not isolated incidents ~ they stem from a system designed to perpetuate colonialera bureaucratic insulation rather than foster public accountability. Without reform, such neglect will continue to suffocate governance.

At the heart of this crisis lies a corrosive alliance between politicians and bureaucrats. Political corruption manipulates governance for personal gain, while bureaucratic corruption distorts administration to serve vested interests over public welfare. Frequent transfers and suspensions are wielded as tools to enforce blind loyalty. Bureaucrats often prioritize political survival over public service, under mining governance. In one glaring case, as reported in social media, over a dozen officials were dismissed ~ not for misconduct, but because an animal obstructed a Chief Minister’s convoy, exposing how governance has become a tool for ego management rather than public service.

Even retirement is meaningless in this system. Senior bureaucrats secure postretirement roles, recycling themselves into advisory positions or chairing government run corporations. They continue to occupy official residences and draw privileges, ensuring that power remains within an exclusive circle rather than opening the administration to new talent and innovation thus perpetuating the cycle of corruption and inefficiency. Reform is no longer an option ~ it is an imperative. Bureaucrats and their political allies must be held accountable for failures in critical sectors ~ electricity, water, infrastructure, health, education, and more.

Resignations alone are insufficient. Exemplary punishment and permanent bans from holding administrative positions must be enforced for proven corruption and negligence. This urgency is reflected in the judicial backlog of sizable corruption cases. As of 31 December 2023, there were 6,903 cases under trial: 1,379 pending for less than three years, 875 for three to five years, and 2,188 for five to ten years. These figures are not merely numbers but a testament to a system overwhelmed by a culture of impunity.

The Indian Air Force’s Directorate of Air Staff Inspection (DASI) sets a benchmark for ensuring performance. Reporting directly to the Vice Chief of Air Staff, it conducts surprise and planned inspections to assess readiness across all operational, technical and administrative fronts. This rigorous system makes accountability non-negotiable. Adopting a similar mechanism in bureaucracy ~ focused on objective, performance-driven evaluations ~ could transform governance from serving political interests to genuinely serving the public. In any case, India urgently needs an autonomous Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to serve as the catalyst for this transformation. DOGE would introduce:

* Performance-Based Evaluations: Regular, transparent assessments that determine whether bureaucrats meet stringent service benchmarks.

* Independent Oversight: An empowered, autonomous body capable of conducting surprise inspections to ensure real-time accountability.

* Public Accountability Mechanisms: Clear channels through which bureaucrats are answerable to the citizens they serve.

* Limitation on Tenure Extensions: A structured system to refresh the administrative cadre with innovative, merit-based leadership.

* Empower the Election Commission: To disqualify candidates with significant criminal records, thereby preventing those steeped in corruption from accessing power.

* Mandate strict transparency in all investigations to prevent cover-ups DOGE would dismantle the entrenched patronage networks and restore a system that rewards service over political expediency.

While governance reforms are essential, ensuring accountability must go beyond administrative oversight. A system that enforces legal consequences for bureaucratic failures would not only deter negligence but also restore public trust in governance. Ultimately, meaningful change cannot occur without active citizen participation. The responsibility to reclaim governance lies with every one of us. Citizens must make use of social media to:

* Demand accountability from both politicians and bureaucrats.

* Advocate relentlessly for systemic reform.

* Reject vote-bank politics based on caste or religion and insist that elections reward merit and vision.

* Support the independence of the judiciary as the final guardian of the rule of law. The change will not come through political promises ~ it requires relentless public demand for integrity and action. India’s bureaucracy, once meant to serve the nation, has become a machine of self-preservation. With 6,903 pending corruption cases, the rot runs deep. Governance must be reclaimed from political manipulation and bureaucratic inertia before the damage becomes irreversible.

Reform is not an option; it is a necessity. The establishment of an autonomous Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), could redefine accountability, ensuring real-time assessment of governance at every level. By enforcing strict performance metrics, limiting tenure extensions, and dismantling entrenched patronage, DOGE has the potential to transform administration from a tool of political expediency into a force for public good. Transparency, accountability, and efficiency must replace bureaucratic entitlement. India’s future depends on breaking this cycle of inefficiency. The fight for honest governance must begin now ~ before it’s too late. As Robert Frost aptly reminds us:

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.”

(The writer is a retired Air Commodore, VSM, of the Indian Air Force)