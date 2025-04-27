Allowing creativity to spread its wings

As someone deeply inspired by the evolving landscape of India’s media and entertainment industry, I couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. Scheduled from May 1 to May 4, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, this global summit is not just another event—it’s a bold declaration of India’s creative rise on the world stage. What truly stands out to me is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership is driving this transformation.

For years, PM Modi has emphasized the power of creativity, culture, and digital innovation as key pillars for India’s growth. WAVES 2025 brings that vision to life, offering a global platform that celebrates not just our artistic heritage, but our future as a creative superpower. Creativity as a National Force: One of the things I admire most about PM Modi’s approach is how he sees creativity not just as entertainment, but as a strategic driver for the economy and international diplomacy. His idea of India becoming a ‘Content Creation Superpower’ is both bold and inspiring and WAVES is set to be the launchpad. From traditional art forms to cutting-edge technologies like VFX, gaming, and AI in storytelling, this summit aims to put Indian talent on the global map.

It’s about time we showcased the full spectrum of our capabilities from grassroots folk artistry to globally competitive digital content. What makes WAVES 2025 so special? There are so many standout initiatives under this summit. Here are a few that really caught my eye: Create in India Challenges: These 31 talent hunts across music, fashion, gaming, and digital content are a brilliant way to spotlight India’s hidden gems. I’m particularly excited about ‘Wah Ustad’ for classical musicians and ‘Make The World Wear Khadi’ which blends tradition with global fashion trends.

WAVES Bazaar: A digital marketplace to connect creators with global buyers and investors—this is the kind of platform we’ve needed for a long time. It’s very much in line with the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) movements. OTT WAVES Platform: This could be a game-changer for independent filmmakers and storytellers. A space to distribute, monetize and maintain IP rights? Yes, please! Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT): With Rs 400 crore allocated, this institute in Mumbai will be the first of its kind dedicated to M&E research and talent development. This kind of infrastructure is essential if we’re serious about global leadership.

WAVES 2025 is expected to host representatives from over 130 countries, which is incredible. It sends a clear message: India is no longer on the sidelines of the global entertainment conversation—we are leading it. PM Modi’s vision is reshaping how the world sees us, not just as a land of ancient culture, but as a future forward creative powerhouse. That shift is exciting, empowering, and long overdue.

For me, WAVES 2025 isn’t just about films, music, or digital content it’s about India telling its story to the world on its own terms. We are not just catching up, we are setting the pace. I’ll be closely following the summit and hope to attend if possible. If you’re a creator, investor, technologist, or just someone passionate about India’s creative future, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Let’s ride the WAVES together.

(The writer is Chairman, Prasar Bharati.)