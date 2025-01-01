A giant among men

In an age of political theatrics and grandstanding, Dr. Manmohan Singh was an anomaly. A leader of few words but profound actions, his life—now etched in the annals of Indian history—was defined by a quiet resolve that reshaped the destiny of a nation. As India mourns his passing, we reflect not just on the milestones he achieved, but on the rare quality of leadership he embodied: one grounded in integrity, intellect, and an unwavering sense of duty. Dr. Singh’s rise to prominence was anything but conventional. Born in the village of Gah in present-day Pakistan, he was a child of Partition.

The experience of displacement and hardship instilled in him a quiet strength that would serve as his compass through the corridors of power. He would often recount, not with bitterness but with perspective, the challenges faced by millions like him who were forced to rebuild their lives from scratch. His was a story of resilience a boy who walked miles to school, rising through sheer merit to become one of India’s foremost economists, and eventually, its Prime Minister. The defining chapter of his career arrived in 1991 when India stood on the brink of an economic abyss. As Finance Minister in P.V. Narasimha Rao’s cabinet, Dr. Singh inherited a country crippled by debt and stagnation. The decision to dismantle the protectionist barriers that had defined India’s post-independence economic model was not an easy one. Critics lambasted him, warning of the social upheaval such reforms could bring. But Dr. Singh’s conviction was unshakable.

Liberalization, he believed, was not just about economic growth—it was about unleashing India’s potential, creating jobs, and fostering entrepreneurship. “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come,” he declared in Parliament, ushering in an era of transformation. That moment alone would have secured his place in history. However, Dr. Singh’s contribution extended far beyond the reforms of 1991. As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, he championed a vision of inclusive growth. Programmes like MNREGA, which guaranteed rural employment, and the Right to Information Act, which empowered citizens to demand accountability, were not mere policy measures—they were instruments of social justice. His government’s push for universal food security and expanded healthcare access through NRHM reflected his belief that economic progress must touch the lives of the most vulnerable. His handling of foreign affairs was equally transformative.

The India-US Nuclear Deal, a landmark in strategic diplomacy, ended decades of nuclear isolation and secured India’s long-term energy needs. In steering this contentious agreement through a fragmented Parliament, Dr. Singh displayed a rare blend of diplomacy and resolve. His statement during the debate—”I would rather go down than be seen as someone who compromised the nation’s future”— revealed the steely core beneath his gentle exterior. Yet, for all his achievements, Dr. Singh remained a paradox in Indian politics. His detractors painted him as a reluctant politician, a man overshadowed by the Congress Party’s inner circle. It was an easy narrative to craft, given his soft-spoken demeanour and aversion to public confrontation.

But those who worked alongside him knew better. Dr. Singh was never driven by the pursuit of power. He saw politics as an extension of public service—a means to effect meaningful change. His relationship with Sonia Gandhi, often the subject of media speculation, was in fact a partnership grounded in mutual respect. He understood the limits of his authority within the party, but never allowed them to dictate his conscience. Even his critics could not deny his integrity. In an era marred by corruption scandals and political opportunism, Dr. Singh stood apart. His lifestyle was austere, almost monastic. He derived no personal wealth or privilege from his time in office.

This authenticity resonated deeply with ordinary Indians, even as political opponents tried to frame him as a figurehead. The 2014 general election, which saw the Congress routed at the polls, marked the end of his premiership. Dr. Singh, true to form, accepted the verdict with humility. “I have done my duty to the best of my ability,” he said in his farewell address. There was no bitterness, no attempt to deflect responsibility. His tenure ended not with fanfare, but with the quiet dignity that had defined his career. In the years that followed, Dr. Singh retreated from public life, returning to his first love—academia and writing. Yet, his voice remained influential.

When India faced economic or diplomatic challenges, his insights were sought, and his words carried the weight of experience and wisdom. Until he retired from the Rajya Sabha in 2024, he continued to serve the nation in ways both visible and unseen. On a personal level, those who met him speak of a man who carried his achievements lightly. His interactions were marked by warmth and humility. A personal anecdote comes to mind: when I met Dr. Singh to share a manuscript I had been working on, he greeted me not as a journalist, but as a fellow seeker of knowledge. His health had begun to falter, but his mind remained sharp. He could not read the entire draft, but his encouragement lingered long after our meeting ended. Dr. Singh’s passing leaves a void that is hard to fill.

India has lost not just a former Prime Minister, but a moral anchor—a leader who navigated the nation through some of its most challenging times with grace and integrity. His legacy, however, endures. The institutions he strengthened, the reforms he championed, and the values he upheld will continue to shape India’s journey. As we say goodbye to Dr. Singh, we do so with gratitude. He may not have sought the limelight, but his impact is woven into the very fabric of modern India. In the truest sense, his life was a reminder that leadership is not measured by volume, but by vision. And in that regard, Dr. Manmohan Singh was a giant among men.

(The writer is an author, policy analyst and columnist.