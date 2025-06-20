A Corn Revolution

It is essential to note that there are different grades of corn for different purposes, and they should not be mixed. Yellow dent corn is not inherently non-edible; it is used in processed food products. Not all yellow dent corn is genetically modified. It has higher yield per acre, is much cheaper and is globally used for the production of industrial alcohol. Biofuels such as Ethanol and SAF ~ while still providing high protein animal feed for Chicken (Poultry), Dairy and Cattle feed ~ also provide corn oil for conversion to edible cooking oil or to Bio Diesel. In contrast, sweet corn is not used for animal feed; it is grown primarily for human consumption.

This high-quality sweet corn having lower yield per acre is much more expensive. However, it is now being diverted toward ethanol production to meet the increasing needs to achieve the E-20 target. This diversion is causing an imbalance and driving up prices of good quality sweet corn. Sweet corn is grown in Gu – ja rat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. In – dia’s sweet corn production is about 35 million tons/year. In the USA about 400 million tonnes (MT) of corn of both varieties is grown per year. Of this, only about 4 per cent (16- 20 MT/year) is sweet corn for food use. The balance 380 MT is yellow dent GM Corn for Biofuels, animal feed and corn oil production.

USA typically ex – ports 50 MT/year of yellow dent corn to China, Japan, and other countries globally. In the early 2000s, the U.S. saw a significant expansion in the use of yellow dent corn for ethanol production, driven by the E10 mandate, favourable government policies leading to abundant corn supplies, and rising demand for ethanol as a gasoline additive. The phase-out of methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) led to increased demand for ethanol as a direct gasoline blending component in the U.S to boost octane rating of gasoline (Petrol) avoiding expansive processes as adopted in India and other countries by petroleum refiners such as Indian Oil. Ethanol has an octane rating of over 115 and its direct blending improves gasoline’s octane rating.

China uses a mix of feedstocks including cassava and sorghum; GM corn is regulated and not yet dominant in China. In the U.S. alone, ethanol production in 2022 accounted for nearly 79,000 direct jobs and over 330,000 indirect jobs, contributing $57 billion to GDP and $35 billion in household income, using GM yellow dent #2 corn exclusively for biofuel production. Corn production went up over six times from less land harvested than before. The diversion of sweet corn for ethanol production in India has resulted in the country shifting from a surplus producer and exporter to an importer of corn for feed. From 2021 to 2023, India produced about 32–33 MT of food-grade corn against a dom – estic demand of 28 MT, with the remainder available for export.

The major demand in India for corn has traditionally been from the livestock feed industry ~ es – pecially poultry and cattle feed. The corn market in India was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74 per cent during the forecast period 2026-2030. Key growth drivers include rising demand for corn-based food products and increased utilization as livestock feed. Much cheaper yellow dent corn is abundantly available in Brazil, Argentina and the U.S. and could be imported for ethanol production at a cost lower than equivalent fuel value crude oil.

Also it is a sustainable solution for India in the long run to increase domestic production. This imported yellow dent corn should be used exclusively for industrial/fuel ethanol production, and not compete with edible corn grown by Indian farmers, which fetches higher prices. This will reduce India’s dependence on imported Petroleum with close to a $800 billion import drain. GM yellow dent corn is an excellent ethanol source due to its high starch content and the relatively simple process of converting it into ethanol. In the U.S., non-edible yellow dent corn is primarily used for ethanol production, animal feed, and industrial purposes such as starch and oil production.

The USDA reports an average yield of 180 bushels per acre (approximately 4,580 Kg or 4.58 metric tons), with some hybrids rea – ching 250 bushels (about 6,350 Kg or 6.35 metric tons). Its value as feedstock for ethanol lies in its high carbohydrate content (~84.1%), particularly starch (~72%). Starch can be readily broken into simple sugars, which are then fermented by yeast to produce ethanol. Modern ethanol production can yield approximately 2.7 gallons of ethanol per bushel of corn. Most U.S. ethanol plants use the dry grind process. Ethanol-blended fuel deriv – ed from yellow dent corn burns cleaner than gasoline and enh – an ces the fuel’s octane rating.

Ethanol also has a higher oxygen content than MTBE, requiring only half the volume to achieve the same oxygenation level in gasoline. With growing global focus on corn as a source of energy and innovation, the Indian government is increasingly turning its attention to maize, the third-most important crop in the country, traditionally cultivated for use in poultry feed. While sweet corn has recently gained attention as a feedstock for ethanol production, its use for this purpose should be discouraged.

As an edible and high-value crop, sweet corn is better suited for direct human consumption and export, where it can command premium pric – es and enhance farmers’ incomes. Instead, ethanol production should prioritize non-edible va – ri eties like yellow dent corn to ensure food security and econo – mic sustainability. India achieved its 10 per cent ethanol blending target by June 2022. The E20 programme now aims for 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2025– 26. To meet this target, India will require 165 lakh tonnes of maize ~ 48 per cent of the current production of 346 lakh tonnes. This means maize production must increase to 420–430 lakh tonnes by 2024–25 and 640–650 lakh tonnes by 2029–30. The Ministry of Agriculture aims to boost corn production by 10 million tonnes over the next five years.

Eventually to be fully ESG focussed, E 30 and E100 should be considered as in Brazil and California USA (E85). India will not meet its crude oil demand in a million years but with corn being used as equivalent crude oil, the goal to achie – ve biofuels mandate is possible by 2030 and beyond. Another aspect is to reduce pollution in Delhi and other cities through ethanol blending. This significant jump is only feasible if ethanol production is supported by adequate feedstock availability. India must allow duty free imports of GM yellow dent corn for ethanol and other biofuels production while still providing animal feed and corn oil as co-products, at parity with duty free petroleum crude oil and LNG import. This should be done until sufficient local corn production becomes available. India’s import of cooking oil is another major duty-free import (about $20 billion/year). Yellow dent corn will also provide edible Corn oil besides biofuels and protein meal for animal feed. Additionally, the government should permit the cultivation of GM yellow dent corn for ethanol production.

This policy change offers a multi-dimensional opportunity ~ supporting farmers, enhancing sustainability, and boosting ethanol output. Clear policies differentiating sweet corn from GM dent corn are urgently needed. Aprecedent already exists in India with the approval of Bt cotton, a GM crop that significantly improved productivity and farmer incomes without impacting food consumption. Strategically segregating corn for food and fuel purposes could ignite a “Corn Revolution” in India ~ much like the Green Revolution in agriculture and the White Revolution in dairy ~ positioning the country as a major hub for ethanol production and exports. As yellow dent corn is not directly consumed by humans, it completely avoids the food vs. fuel conflict, ensuring sustainable coexistence of food security and energy production.

In fact a UNDP report indicated that yellow dent corn production has improved food security. GM and hybrid variety corn also require less water and less pesticides. Government should help farmers to secure seeds. Clear, forward-looking policies are crucial to creating a conducive regulatory environment for ushering in a Corn and Ethanol Revolution, aligning with India’s vision of achieving energy self-reliance. Yellow dent corn is a first generation (1G) feedstock; 2G ethanol uses non-food biomass like crop residues. Advances such as genetically engineered yeast and optimized fermentation conditions have boosted ethanol yields and reduced costs. Enzymatic hydrolysis has improved the conversion of dent corn into simple sugars, enhancing ethanol output. It has also enabled the use of alternative feedstocks such as agricultural residues and dedicated energy crops.

Incentivizing mega biorefineries of 1,250 to 1,500 KLPD, led by large PSUs and private oil refiners, along with duty-free import of dent corn, will be key to accelerating the 2G ethanol revolution and also downstream bio-Ethylene, chemical and polymer production instead of these being produced from imported crude oil/petroleum at huge capital and operating cost, and emitting millions of ton of carbon into the atmosphere. India can emerge as an ethanol and biochemicals/ polymers export hub through liberalized policies that allow for both GM dent corn production and duty-free imports until domestic production can meet feedstock needs. Empowering Indian farmers with financial incentives and technological support is vital to foster a thriving environment for the Corn Revolution. India stands as one of the most compelling success stories of ethanol blending in the present era driven by the efforts of the government and the Minister for Oil and Gas, Mr Hardeep Puri. This momentum presents a transformative opportunity that must not be missed. By scaling up ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, India can position itself as a global export hub and take a decisive step toward achieving true energy security. The current success of etha – nol blending can be leveraged to India’s advantage as a springboard for launching a Corn Revolution.

This moment presents India with a unique opportunity to make significant strides in energy security, food security, and decarbonization. According to a Bloomberg report dated May 6, the United States is expected to request that India allow duty free import of ethanol, and U.S. agricultural associations are pressuring Washington to request that India allow duty-free imports of GM yellow dent corn. India should agree to duty free GM yellow dent Corn import, as well as duty free sorghum import which can be used along with Corn. However, rather than importing ethanol directly, it would be more strategic and economically prudent for India to allow duty free import of yellow dent corn for domestic production. This approach would better support India’s ethanol blending targets, generate rural employment, enhance self-reliance, strengthen the domestic biofuel industry, add to GDP, reduce pollution and carbon emission.

(The writer is Chair, Environment & Green Hydrogen Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Managing Director, Greenstat Hydrogen India Pvt. Ltd. He can be reached at jpglobalconsultinggroup@gmail. com

Advertisement