Security Council fails to adopt resolution on climate-related security risks

The Security Council of UN in a meeting rejected a resolution that would have integrated security risks that are climate-related as a central part of UN conflict-preventing strategies aiming to help counter the risk of conflict relapse.

In a vote of 12 in favor and 2 against the resolution (Russia and India) with one absent (China), the council acting under the Chapter VII of the UN Charter rejected the draft, owed to the negative vote by a permanent Council member, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Co-sponsored by Niger, that is Council President for December, and Ireland, the draft would request the Secretary-General to add a climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict preventing strategies of the UN, to contribute to the reduction of the risk of conflict relapse due to the adverse effects of Climate Changes.

The vote was after an open debate of the Council of the UN on the 9th of December. In the debate, almost 60 speakers had warned that people and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change are also the most vulnerable to the recruitment of terrorists and violence.

