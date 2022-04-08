RRR movie is a tale of two legendary freedom fighters and their journey far away from home crossing hurdles to achieve their goal. The name of the movie was given with a trick. Once in an interview, Rajamouli said, “In the beginning, we didn’t know what to put the title as, so we thought we should refer to the project as ‘RRR’ because of – Ram Charan, Rama Rao (Jr NTR), and Rajamouli. We started putting hashtags as RRR and the response of the audience was overwhelming so we kept ‘RRR’ as the title.”

The narrative of the story revolves around Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Raju started the Rampa Rebellion of 1922, Bheem fought for the liberation of Hyderabad.

Here’s a look at the Zodiac signs of the RRR movie cast

Jr NTR or Tarak

Jr. NTR is an Indian film actor in Telugu Cinema and an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer. NTR has played the role of Komaram Bheem in the movie. His sun sign is Taurus.

Characteristics: The bull represents Taurus. They are graceful and diligent labourers. They can be stubborn, bull-headed, and set in their ways, but they are also great listeners and very dependable. Taurus can absolutely go on forever.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is an Indian actor, producer and entrepreneur who works predominantly in Telugu cinema. His sun sign is Pisces. Ram Charan has played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie.

Characteristics: Pisces is represented by fish and the people are known for being emotionally sensitive, gracious, and emotionally aware. Pisces characters are regarded as being among the most sympathetic of the zodiac signs, and they will go to great lengths to ensure the happiness of those around them. They’re also creative and imaginative.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a Bollywood actor who gains popularity from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju’s (Ram Charan) fiance, Sita, in the movie. Her Zodiac sign is also Pisces.

