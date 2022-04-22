Here are the sunsigns who are the biggest introverts

Are you guys the biggest introverts in your group? Some signs are more likely to be introverts than other signs due to their nature. Some people are naturally introverted, others are naturally extroverted, and some are ambiverts. It all depends on their personalities and their zodiac signs. Below are some most introverted zodiac signs listed.

Here are the sun signs who are the biggest introverts

Pisces

Pisces are the most introverted sign in the zodiac. They’re so withdrawn because they’ve got one foot into the spirit world at all times—dreaming and wondering and hoping for the Age of Aquarius to dawn and world peace to reign. Pisces just aren’t concerned with socializing or being “seen” by the world. While it’s possible your Pisces friends might enjoy going out on the town, it’s more likely that they want to stay in, get cozy and enjoy quietude in the company of someone they love.

Virgo

Virgos have a reputation for having vast, intellectual inner landscapes—think Hermione Granger vibes. Because they place such an emphasis on orderliness, harmony, and efficiency, Virgos like to keep to themselves. They’re one of the smartest signs in the zodiac but aren’t exactly the most social or outgoing. If you somehow convince your Virgo friend to throw a party with you, make sure to give them free rein over planning—it keeps them sane.

Taurus

Taurus is the wildcard sign on this list. The zodiac’s biggest hedonist can for sure be extroverted: They’re some of the best mixologists in the zodiac and always have reservations at the best restaurants on standby for their (numerous) Tinder dates. However, you’re likely to find Taurus keeping to themselves, too. Home is where they can do whatever they want on their own terms, including chowing down on their favorite snacks unbothered. You’re a weird one, Taurus. Never change.