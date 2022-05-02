What does your Zodiac say for May 2

Let’s know what Zodiac and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Money position and financial problems are however a source of tension. Certain important plans will be executed bringing you fresh financial gains. Daughter illness would upset your mood. Give her your love to lift her spirit as she overcomes her ailment. The power of love does have remarkable healing potentialities. Relive your precious moments by going on a picnic with your beloved. Pressure at work and home might make you short-tempered. Natives of this zodiac sign will get plenty of time for themselves today. You can use this time to fulfill your desires, read a book or listen to your favorite music. This is going to be the best day of your married life. You will experience the true ecstasy of love.

Taurus

Try to control your impulsive and stubborn nature especially in the party as it may spoil the mood in the party. Dig deep beneath the surface to find out more about the investment scheme that seems to be attracting you- Consult your experts before making any commitment. Children cause some disappointment as they spend more time on outdoor activities than planning their career. Love life could be little tough. People will recognize you at work for your endeavors. The wheel of time moves very fast. So learn to use it wisely and make the most of it. Your married life will crave for a space today.

Gemini

Your charming behaviour will attract attention. Your efforts to save money can fail today. Although you do not have to worry about it, as the situation will soon improve. Family responsibilities will mount- bringing tension on your mind. Today, you will realize that love is the substitute to everything. The one who was least compatible with you at work will have a good talk with you today. Be careful not to make harsh comments incase you are pushed into an argument. Love, kisses, hugs, and fun, the day is all about romace with your better-half.

Cancer

You will have abundance of energy- but work pressure seems to get you irritated. Today you can easily raise capital- collect outstanding debts- or ask for funds to work on new projects. Good day to communicate with people whom you rarely meet. Today, you will not be able to fulfill any of your promises, which can make your lover grumpy. Your internal strength will equally support you in making the day awesome at work. You will make commitment to the people who look up to you for help. Your married life is no fun these days; talk to your partner and plan something really cool.

Leo

Pressure from seniors at workplace and discord at home might bring some stress- which would disturb your concentration at work. Pending issues become murkier and expenses cloud your mind. An old contact might create some problems for you Your partner thinks well of you, which is why s/he gets angry at you at times. Instead of responding back, it would be better to understand their words and where they are coming from. Whatever you do- you will be in a commanding position. You can watch a movie in your spare time. However, you’ll feel like you have wasted your time by watching this movie as you won’t like it. Today, the tiff between you and your spouse might come to a halt just because of a good beautiful memory. So, don’t miss to remember the old beautiful days during a heated argument.

Vergo

complete rest to regain your energy as a feeble body weakens the mind You must realize your true potentials as you are not lacking strength but will. Those who are married may have to spend a lot of money on the education of their children today. Children could make the day very hard for you. Use affection weapon to keep their interest and avoid any undue stress. Remember love begets love. Romantic feelings will be reciprocated today. At work, everyone will listen to you today sincerely. The natives of this zodiac sign can watch a movie or match at home with their siblings today. By doing this, love will increase among you people. You and your spouse will create the best memory of your married life today.

Libra

Your mind will be receptive to the good things. You will possess a desire to earn quick money. Someone you live with will be annoyed if you have been ignoring your household duties. Physical existence is now of no consideration, as you feel yourself into each other in love all the time. Enroll yourself into short-term programs that will help you learn latest technologies and skills. Today, you should try to complete your tasks on time. Keep in mind that someone is waiting for you at home who needs you. Life is going to be really wonderful today because your spouse has planned something special.

Scorpio

Your charming behaviour will attract attention. You will possess a desire to earn quick money. You can remain disturbed due to the behavior of any member of the family. You need to talk to them. Romantic entanglement will add spice to your happiness. Professional attitude at work will bring you appreciation. Today, you can make good use of your free time by chatting with the younger members of the household. You and your spouse might get a wonderful news today.

Sagittarius

Too much excitement and explosive passions could harm your nervous system. Control your emotions to avoid this. Married natives of this zodiac sign are likely to attain monetary benefits from their in-laws’ side today. Children would assist you in completing your household duties. Encourage them to do these kinds of activities in their spare time. Your mind would be too preoccupied with the thoughts of your lover today! Associate with people who are established and can give you insight into future trends. Today, you can get involved in an argument with someone without any reason. Doing so will spoil your mood as well as waste your precious time. You might face a difficult time with family members, but at the end of the day, your spouse will caress you.

Capricorn

Participating in sports and other outdoor activities will help you gather your lost energy. You should value time and money or else the upcoming time will be full of troubles and challenges. Your brother will be more supportive to your needs than you had thought. Despite a lot of conflicts, your love life will be good today and you will be able to keep your partner happy. You are likely to gain- if you present your ideas well and show your determination and enthusiasm at work. If you live away from home due to your studies or job, then utilize your free time today by talking to your family members. During the conversation, you can also get emotional You are going to experience a beautiful change in your erotic married life.

Aquarius

Some pressure at work and home will make you short-tempered. Be secretive about your investments and about your future goals. Think before sharing your confidential information with your spouse. If possible, try to avoid as she might reveal it to someone else. You can quarrel with your partner on this day just to prove yourself right. However, your partner will calm you down with better understanding. Any of your competitors at the workplace can conspire against you today, which is why you need to remain alert and work with caution. You can spend your time with a friend of yours today, but you must avoid consuming alcohol during this time, as it is just a waste of time. After a long time, you will get ample time to spend with your life partner.

Pieces

If possible try to avoid long journey as you are too weak to travel and this could put further weaken you. Any of your chronic diseases may bother you today, due to which you may have to go to the hospital and spend a lot of money. Control your tongue as it could hurt the sentiments of your grandparents. It is better to remain silent than waste your time in babbling. Remember we give meaning to life through sensible activities. Let them feel you care for them. Today chances of meeting someone who would appeal to your heart would be very strong. Good day to pursue your goals. Recharge your body to work relentlessly to achieve them at the earliest. You can take the help of your friends in this matter. It will boost your morale and help in achieving your targets. It is good to spend time alone, but you can grow anxious over something going on in your mind. Therefore, we advise you to contact an experienced person and share your troubles with them. Your spouse will come to you with some beautiful words today describing your value in his/her life.