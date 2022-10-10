World Mental Health Day addressing crucial social wellness issue

Mental health has been one of the most ignored topics in recent times, which is quite ironic, given the excessive amount of mental stress faced by the current generation. With the primary aim of spreading awareness regarding mental health issues and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health at a global level, World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10. This day is an opportunity for all mental health stakeholders to come together on a common platform to work out more possibilities in this direction, so as to make mental health care more accessible for people worldwide.

Mental health is a very sensitive subject and it needs more discussion and focus on the community level. Stress, anxiety and depression have become an inseparable part of modern human society. The root cause of these problems is the exceedingly high amount of competition in every segment of life. There is a widespread rut to get ahead of competition, prevalent in society nowadays. What is even more shocking is that each and every person is considered as a competition and the social pressure demands every working individual to overperform more than the mental capabilities.

Such an unjust social convention has taken a toll on the mental health of millions of individuals around the world. Shockingly, youth are more prone to mental health issues as compared to the older generation. This is primarily because of the added career-related pressure that is created. If the regular work life was not hectic enough, the covid19 pandemic created additional stress for the people.

According to the data shared by World Health Organisation (WHO), even before the pandemic, one in eight people was identified with a mental disorder. The present situation is much worse and the services, skills and funding available for mental health remain in short supply, and fall far below what is needed, especially in low and middle income countries.

There is a much greater need to spread awareness and education about mental health and problems associated with stress, only then can we develop a prosperous and healthy society. The observation of World Mental Health Day is a step towards that direction.