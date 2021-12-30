Winter hair care tips: 8 hacks for healthy hair

Winters, especially in the northern part of the country, are dry. The sudden and steep drop in humidity can alter the texture of the skin, making it behave differently. The scalp, too, gets affected, causing the hair to turn dry and flaky. This is why regular oiling of hair is recommended.

Don’t worry. We are here to help you up to your hair game this winter. In this article, we have shared 8 winter hair care tips to keep your scalp and hair happy throughout the season. Take a peek.

1. Moisturize Your Scalp With Hair Oil

During winter, your scalp gets dry and itchy due to the lack of moisture in the air. This may lead to dandruff, scalp irritation, and flakiness, causing hair fall. A hot oil massage with nourishing hair oils like coconut and olive oils works wonders. These oils penetrate the hair shaft and keep the hair moisturized. Massage improves blood circulation to the scalp and nourishes the hair follicles, stimulating hair growth.

2. Deep conditioning

Extra dryness needs some extra TLC and what’s better than a hair mask. You can invest in a deep conditioning hair mask or make one at home. Just mix some yogurt, add some vitamin E capsules with some honey and olive oil and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Yogurt works as a natural conditioner, while olive oil and honey provide nourishment to your hair.

3. Avoid Heat Styling Tools

Your hair is already delicate during winter, and using heat styling tools can make it brittle, causing hair breakage. Embrace your natural hair texture and air dry your tresses as much as possible. Avoid blow-drying as it draws moisture out of your hair.

4. Protect Hair From Static

Static hair is the most annoying thing in the winter. Lack of moisture, combined with the friction caused by sweaters, scarves, hoodies, and hairbrushes, makes your hair frizzy and static. To handle this situation, use a vented hairbrush with a combination of boar and plastic bristles. Apply a leave-in conditioner to prevent static and keep the hair smooth. You can also carry an anti-static laundry dryer sheet or anti-frizz hair wipes with you.

5. Take care of your diet

Lack of water intake in the winter can lead to dehydration, which is bound to affect your hair and make it even drier. So, make sure you’re well-hydrated dwell-hydrated in the winter. Also, consume a healthy, balanced diet to avoid any deficiencies of essential vitamins and nutrients that make your hair stronger.

6. Avoid hot water for your hair

Extra-hot showers can absorb all the moisture, making your hair dull and prone to breakage. Choose lukewarm showers to avoid the flaky scalp and if possible, pour some room-temperature water as a last rinse.

7. Switch To Microfiber Towels

Avoid using cotton bath towels to dry your hair. Instead, use microfiber towels. They are gentle on your hair, have high water absorbing capacity, and help reduce friction and hair drying time. On the other hand, cotton or any other material can make your hair rough and create tangles, frizz, and flyaway.

8. Get Regular Trims

The dry and cold air in the winter causes hair breakage and split ends. Friction from hats and scarves puts additional strain on your hair. To prevent this, trim your hair every four to eight weeks. This keeps your hair looking fresh in the winter. Trim your hair half an inch off the bottom to remove dry, split ends.