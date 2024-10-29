Why do we revere goddess Lakshmi and lord Ganesha during Diwali?

Every year several people light diyas and adorn their houses to celebrate Diwali. Dubbed the festival of lights, Diwali is a Hindu festival celebrating the return of Lord Ram after vanquishing the demon king Ravana. On this day, Ram, Sita, and Lakshman returned to Ayodhya following their 14-year-long exile. The day not only celebrates the return of the King of Ayodhya but also the triumph of good over evil.

It is believed that when Ram returned, it was a no-moon night. Expressing elation over their King’s return, people lit oil lamps to lighten up the sky and celebrate the return. Every year, several households light diyas, adorn their doors with garlands, make colourful rangolis and cook a range of delicacies. On Diwali, goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha are worshipped and offered the ‘prasad’ which is subsequently shared with family and friends.

A question that often surfaces is if Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Ram, why are Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha revered? Well, several myths answer the question. Some believe that when Ram, Sita, and Lakshman returned to their kingdom restoring peace and harmony, prosperity also came with them. Since Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and abundance, we revere her on the day of Diwali.

Meanwhile, another popular belief is from the book of ‘Kartika-Mahatmya.’ It narrates the story of a poor Brahmin who sought a priest’s advice on attracting wealth. The priest advised him to worship Maa Lakshmi. According to the myth, one day, goddess Lakshmi was discussing with Lord Vishnu how she could bless anyone with prosperity. This came across as proud to lord Vishnu who remarked that women who are not mothers are incomplete. Disheartened, goddess Lakshmi reached out to Maa Parvati and asked if she could adopt Ganesha. While Parvati had her apprehensions, she agreed.

However, to assure Parvati, Maa Lakshmi declared that anyone who seeks abundance and wealth must pray to Ganesha. Moreover, people call Ganesha the remover of obstacles or ‘vignaharta’ and showing the way towards wisdom. What is the use of wealth without wisdom? Hence, people worship Lord Ganesha and Maa Lakshmi together on Diwali. Moreover, before starting any new venture, people pray to Ganesha to remove obstacles.

Circling back to the story, when the Brahmin prayed to goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu was asleep. Answering his prayers, the goddess of wealth showered him with abundance. As per beliefs, lord Vishnu sleeps between the 11th lunar day of Asadh and the 11th lunar day of Kartikey. Therefore, Diwali is the most fortunate day that falls in between. Additionally, People in the Kaliyuga seek riches, and luxury in their lives.

It was also suggested that instead of directly worshipping Maa Lakshmi, worship Vishnu to reach her. However, because Vishnu is asleep and Shastra advocates directly satisfying Maa Lakshmi, people worship Lakshmi and Ganesha on Diwali.