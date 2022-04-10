What’s the style youngsters wish to follow nowadays?

Comfort wear is the new favorite, apart from the disastrous COVID pandemic, this work-from-home, home quarantine has highly changed the new fashion look and has led to a new fashion style among youngsters. From wearing cozy, chic, carefree clothes to dresses, new-age millennials and youngsters prefer wearing and styling outfits that can represent their personality and make them feel confident without compromising their comfortability. Whether you’re going out with your friends or on family outings laid-back casual style is the best way to go.

Here are the 4 best ways to embrace a unique style and comfort with the latest fashion trends. Overview of the hottest latest styles youngster surely might prefer in this upcoming season-

Co-cord sets-Co-cords sets are currently having the fashion statement and are ruling among the everyday styles as they are super comfortable and super easy and have become the go-to choice of outfit that demands little to no styling. According to girls, these colorful, bright, floral, printed co-cords sets are fuss-free outfits that can be simple to style, and accessories as they can quickly give you a special classy look either in the morning or evening wherever you go. The best part about these sets is that you can wear the piece together for an instant look or break them apart to get two different pieces and you can easily mix-match with your exciting wardrobe and you are all set to rock.

Playsuit or Jumpsuits-The next step in fashion styling young girls prefer these days is wearing fun, playful cotton-based comfy jumpsuits or playsuits. As the summer session is approaching, these playsuits are the best option for girls to carry out either at brunch, lunch, or dinner. The young girls prefer to style these as they are all in one kind of ready-to-roll outfit, ruling the fashion game for ages with all charm. This can be carried easily style to formal as well informal events, giving you a bold, confident, and eye-catching personality.

Summer Dress-Are you one of those who believes in easy-to-wear style and are always on the lookout to find the best option to break up the monotony of your weekly uniform. As the spring and warm weather finally arrives get your hands on summer dresses, from poppy floral prints to hot pink these vibrant dresses and flowery dresses are always the favorite choice of young girls. Dramatic frills, ultra puffed sleeves, and balloon sleeves with the dress are highlighting any dress and surely make you look drop-dead gorgeous. Apart from the brighter side, white dresses are always perfect.

Custom Clothing-This new-age youngsters demand new something that is unique and out of the box, this custom-fit clothing is a fast-growing and popular new style and trend. This custom-fit clothing is a perfect mix of both contemporary and traditional styling. Youngsters girls and boys both have happily welcomed this style of clothing as it involves a variety of clothing at good reasonable prices. These custom clothing are even climate-conscious and sustainable which brings out more personal style and uniqueness presenting creativity wonderfully with these custom-crafted clothes.

(By Pankaj Maini-Founder Boi Bae)