What’s On Your Rainbow List this Month?

A diverse and inclusive listicle chronicles incredible travels and tales of people from the LGBTQ+ community. It inspires, educates, and delights everyone. It ranges from compelling memoirs to heartwarming love stories, friendships, and thought-provoking discussions.

The incredible accounts in these 7 audiobooks and podcasts on Audible, are a must-listen for those who want to embrace the beautiful variety of identities and experiences, whether you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally.

BURNING MY ROTI

Written and Narrated by: Sharan Shaliwal

Face your fears and live your truth with this humorous, heartwarming memoir encapsulating a mother’s journey to self-discovery and acceptance as she comes out as a lesbian in her late 30s. Perfectly Queer takes us through the seemingly perfect life of Jillian who has been married to her college sweetheart for 20 years, has two kids, and lives in a white picket-fenced suburban house. Her life is a fun rollercoaster ride of self-discovery as she identifies and eventually accepts herself as a lesbian just before her 40th birthday. This is a story for anyone who is hiding a piece of themselves and wants to know if it’s safe to be revealed.

THE GAY BEST FRIEND

Written by: Nicolas DiDomizio and Narrated by: Daniel Henning

A gay best friend is every woman’s muse shoulder to cry on and a companion one can trust. This audiobook is about Domenic Marino, who is the official side wheel of his hypermasculine and ultra-feminine soon-to-be-wed best friends. Join Domenic Marino as he navigates the treacherous waters of his best friends’ upcoming nuptials, balancing their conflicting demands while trying to salvage his own relationships. With rowdy groomsmen, and a charismatic PGA star thrown into the mix, prepare for chaos and unexpected love to intertwine in this unforgettable tale. Don’t miss out on the rollercoaster ride that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

HORSE BARBIE

Written and Narrated by: Geena Rocero

The horse barbie is a heartfelt memoir of a trans pageant queen from the Philippines who went back into the closet to model in New York City-until she realized that living her truth was the only way to step into her full power. As a young lady in 1990s Manila, Geena Rocero was often ridiculed for her feminine demeanor whenever she owned up to her pride. Eventually, she found her place in trans pageants in the Philippines. Despite being mocked as a “Horse Barbie” due to her statuesque physique, tumbling hair, long neck, and dark skin, she took insults in her stride. By seventeen, she emerged as the Philippines’ highest-earning trans pageant queen.

TAN FRANCE’S QUEER ICONS

Written by: Tan France

LGBTQIA+ people have existed since the beginning of time, from an 18th-century gentleman’s servant known as ‘Princess Seraphina’, to a lesbian punk rocker in Malaysia, challenging her country’s homophobic laws today; queer people have always persisted throughout history. Join Queer Eye’s Tan France to take a look at the lives, and struggles of historic queer icons. This one-of-a-kind podcast will entice you with beguiling queer tales from the past.

BEING LGBTQ

Written by: Sam Wise

Giving a platform to all kinds of people from the LGBTQ+ community, Being LGBTQ+ is a podcast on Audible moderated by Sam Wise featuring interviews of LGBTQIA+ artists, singers, novelists, activists, and filmmakers. Listen to this informative podcast on Audible to stay up to date with the impact created by the LGBTQ+ on the world, with their activism, art, and documentation.

SHIKHANDI AND OTHER QUEER STORIES THEY DON’T TELL YOU

Written by: Devdutt Pattanaik and Narrated by: Rajiv Dadiya

Destined to kill Bhishma during the battle of Kurukshetra in the Mahabharata, Shikhandi who was born as a princess is raised as a boy by her father Drupada. Drupada sought a boon from Mahadeva to be blessed with a son, but instead was given a daughter. Refusing to believe that Mahadeva would not stick to his promise – Shikhandi was taught all the skills of a male warrior and got married off to a woman. Discover how this unexpected twist of fate results in the death of a Kaurava at the helm of Shikhandi. This mythological account is tellingly an inspiring triumph of good over evil with queer representation battling stereotypes in an age-old epic.