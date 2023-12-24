What’s new in luxury travel in California

Vacation is the time to splurge. From staying at that fancy hotel you’ve always dreamed of to dining at that Michelin-star restaurant you’ve seen all over Instagram, California is the place to live out your luxury fantasy. Throughout the state, new luxury experiences await.

Imperial Renovation

If your idea of luxury is an intimate, boutique hotel nestled in California’s Sierra Gold Country, the newly renovated Imperial Hotel in Amador is waiting to charm you. The six-room property brings modern style and creature comforts to the delightful red brick hotel that dates to the 1870s.

Bravo Charlie

Food and wine are the perfect pairing in Napa, and Charlie’s is the year’s hottest new restaurant. Chef Elliot Bell is an alum of the venerable French Laundry, so expect exquisitely crafted seasonal eats featuring the area’s bounty.

Garden Goodness

If you wonder how chefs create such amazing flavors, Garden Hour at Napa’s Silverado Resort will pull back the curtain on such chef secrets. Led by Chef Patrick Prager or a culinary team member, guests are taken on a culinary journey from roots to glass during a tour of the resort’s culinary gardens. You’ll also enjoy a cocktail and small bites inspired by the garden’s bounty.

Laid-back Luxury

Life is laid-back in SLO CAL, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have touches of luxury, too. The area has some outstanding wineries, and it’s hard to beat a helicopter wine-tasting tour of the beautiful Paso Robles wine region. If water is more your speed, get out on the Pacific Ocean with a luxury yacht excursion embarking from Morro Bay Harbor.

Hotel Highs

With its many art galleries, storybook architecture and proximity to the ocean, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a perennial favorite for luxury lovers. With two new boutique hotels, travelers have even more to love. In the heart of the village, Le Petit Pali is an elegant 58-room property serving champagne breakfast, complimentary bicycles and Diptyque amenities. Located near Carmel Beach, the Carmel Beach Hotel has 26 rooms spread over seven historic buildings. With Michelin-star Chef Justin Cogley helming the kitchen, dinner here is a must.

Historic Hotels with Luxury Amenities

The Kirkwood Collection, known for reimagining the bed and breakfast concept, recently acquired three historic hotels in downtown Palm Springs. La Serena Villas is an 18-bungalow Spanish hacienda-style property with a great rooftop bar. The 17-room Del Marcos Hotel has garnered numerous architectural awards and became an official historic site in 2012. The Three Fifty Hotel gives its ten rooms a mid-century modern spin that Palm Springs is known for.

European Sophistication

If time doesn’t allow a trip to Italy, head to Temecula Valley instead. Opening in late 2023, Vienza at Europa Village is set to wow wine country. Joining the French and Spanish winery and hotel already on property, Vienza brings la dolce vita with a winery opening this year and a hotel, restaurant and luxury spa opening in 2024.

90210 Eats

Beverly Hills is in the midst of a culinary renaissance. Later this year, Chef Daniel Boulud will open his first West Coast restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental Residences. The restaurant joins other new openings, including legendary restaurant and aperitivo bar Dante at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Sinatra-loved La Dolce Vita, Funke, Sushi Note Omakase and Sur Le Vert wine bar.

Los Angeles Luxury

Relaxation awaits in the bustling city at Fairmont Miramar’s new wellness suite. The Serenity Suite features calming earth tones, Somnify technology that provides sound therapy and a Bryte Balance mattress for bespoke comfort. If you’re looking for a bit more adventure, you’ll find it on The Georgian Hotel’s new 65-foot Riva Virtus yacht. It can be booked for half-day or full-day excursions.

RV Glamping

If you like the great outdoors and creature comforts, Orange County’s altCamp is for you. Explore the California coast in a luxuriously appointed Mercedes-Benz Sprinter outfitted with Parachute bedding, Williams-Sonoma cookware and Apple iPad Pros loaded with your favorite streaming services.

Beach Village

The historic Hotel Del Coronado kicks up the wow factor even higher at its exclusive Beach Village in San Diego. The oceanfront enclave boasts 78 renovated one-to-three-bedroom beachfront cottages and villas. Guests have access to secluded pools, beach beds, cabanas and a private chef and concierge.

Regal Renovation

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in La Jolla recently completed a $13.9 million renovation that reimagined its guest rooms and outdoor spaces. A new apiary and chef’s garden joined the luxury property that also boasts a full-service spa, an expansive pool deck with cabanas and three restaurants.