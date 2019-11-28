Kriti Sanon, who has been having a good run at the box office, is clearly slaying her work front with big ones like Panipat and Bachchan Pandey lined up.

While she is doing great when it comes down to her work front, the actress is making the headlines with her fashion sense as well. From her sarees to mini dresses, she has been flaunting it all.

Recently, the actress proved it once again. For the promotions of her film, Panipat actress opted for an animal print dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar. The dress featured a deep v-neckline that was followed by layers of ruffles. The ruffles added a lot of feminine touch to the look while the animal print created a statement. Adding to it, the animal printed wonder also featured an asymmetrical hemline that showed enough of her long toned legs.

View this post on Instagram Strut like a star! 🌟 💫 #PanipatPromotions #PromotionsKePathPe A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 27, 2019 at 10:19am PST

To complete her look, Kriti kept her look simple with neutral-toned glam and voluminous crimped hair. Along with it, she styled the look in a completely different style and accessorized it with heavily embellished jewellery.

Although her dress and the crimpled hair made a bold statement, her traditional jewellery just seemed out of place. So, its almost 7 out of 10 for the actress.