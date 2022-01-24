Want your loved ones to quit smoking! Then you are on right page

In today’s high-stress, fast-paced environment, cigarette smoking is a habit that a lot of people succumb to due to peer pressure, media influences, misinformation of physical effects, etc.

A majority of smokers do not even realize (or ignore entirely) the effects smoking has on the body. It slows down the immune system and affects fertility as well. Moreover, smoking has similar effects on the people around you that are inhaling smoke passively.

Mark Twain once said, “Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world, I know because I have done it thousands of times.” This statement is true as we have all heard the words ‘I quit for a while, but started again, ‘I’m quitting tomorrow’ etc. Once it becomes habitual, smoking becomes very hard to give up.

With today’s fast-paced lifestyles and emotional situations that influence one to smoke cigarettes anyway, spending extra time trying to quit seems like a task. Here are a few almost effortless remedies that are known to relieve smokers of this habit:

Find Your Why

Find your motivation to quit. Think about what makes you want to quit – from being there as your children grow up to saving money for a dream vacation – and write the reasons down in a list, or put up a picture of your motivation. Whenever you feel tempted, revisit these reminders of your motivation to help keep you from smoking.

Black Pepper

It can help you overcome those nicotine cravings when you’re attempting to quit smoking. Unlike many other home remedies that are only backed by hearsay, this one is backed by medical research. According to some studies, inhaling the vapor from black pepper extract brings about a reduction in those annoying nicotine withdrawal symptoms that usually cause you to cave in and light up.

Meditation

Meditative practices like yoga can help to fight those cravings and will help to keep you focused on your goal of quitting. Yoga and meditation are often touted as a cure to every ailment known to man, but in this case studies have shown that meditation and similar mindfulness practices can actually help to reduce one’s craving for cigarettes, whether or not the practitioner entered into the practice for that purpose. In the study, participants received training with a technique called Integrative Body-Mind Training and researchers observed a 60% decline in their smoking. This could make meditation an especially useful aid to anyone wrestling with that urge to smoke.

Increase Fluid Intake

Try to keep a bottle of water or fruit juices handy when you’re quitting smoking. Sipping on water or fruit juice each time you feel the urge to light up can help to alleviate the urge. Some people turn to food for comfort, but this isn’t the best thing to do, as a junk food addiction and the associated problems of obesity can be even harder to overcome.

Avoid Triggers

If you know that a beer or a glass of wine always brings on a craving for a cigarette, avoid drinking alcohol during the early stages of your quit. Similarly, if you always had a cigarette at a certain time of day, try rearranging your schedule to avoid going through the same routine and facing nicotine cravings.

Treat Yourself to Some Relaxation

Many people use smoking as a way to relax. If that’s you, make sure you have ideas and plans for ways to relax naturally, without cigarettes. Book a weekly massage, soak in a bathtub with a good book, or plan other ways to treat yourself to something naturally relaxing.

Exercise in Nature

Heading for the great outdoors and into nature for fresh air and exercise may help as you quit smoking. Moderate walking, swimming, gym classes or cycling are natural ways to distract you from withdrawal symptoms. Doing moderate to vigorous exercise triggers the release of endorphins in your body, which can help you feel more positive and energized.

Eat a Vitamin C-Rich Diet

Did you know that smoking can reduce the amount of vitamin C that your body absorbs from food?i Eating plenty of vitamin-rich foods, like oranges, kiwis, bell peppers, green leafy vegetables and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and cabbage, will help maintain your vitamin C intake. This vitamin is essential for helping to protect your body and keep it healthy – as well as maintaining healthy skin and blood vessels, which a smoking habit may have damaged.

CoEnzyme Q-10

CoEnzyme Q-10 is an enzyme obtained from natural fermented material. This enzyme is a powerful antioxidant. It not only reduces the nicotine craving, but also repairs the lungs damaged by smoking.

According to a recently conducted study, the average Indian smoker consumes about 8.2 cigarettes a day. Another way of quitting is by using nicotine replacement therapy and as reports suggest use the 24 hour nicotine transdermal patch which are now available in India as well. They have shown to have high patient compliance and reduce morning cravings.