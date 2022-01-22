A virtual tour of Hakka village, Hong Kong

The importance of “wellness” – a condition of physical, mental, and social well-being – in all aspects of our lives has been highlighted by this pandemic. According to research, a majority of evolved Indian visitors will choose wellness activities while travelling. Travellers said the main reasons they would schedule a wellness trip is to escape the stress of daily life in the backdrop of the epidemic, connect with nature, and feel renewed.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has began the winter phase of its 2021/22 Great Outdoors Hong Kong campaign, which is in line with these rising trends and consumer preferences for Wellness and Outdoors. It demonstrates how Hong Kong, a global business hub known for its urban delights, internationally acclaimed art scene, and incredible dining options, hides one of the greatest surprises – a world of nature and tranquilly ranging from sandy beaches and rocky foreshores to open grasslands and mountain ranges, just steps away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., HKTB offered a virtual tour. (India time) of Lai Chi Wo, a charming old Hakka community with a 300-year history. Lai Chi Wo is a walled village of more than 200 gorgeous hillside cottages -auspiciously organised in rows when built more than 300 years ago – flanked by the lush ‘fung shui’ wood and mangrove forest, and is one of Hong Kong’s oldest, largest, and best-preserved rural settlements. For encouraging cultural heritage conservation, the town received UNESCO’s prestigious 2020 Special Recognition for Sustainable Development award. One may take selfies beside a dramatic mangrove forest and magnificent scenery while strolling along the tree-shrouded Lai Chi Wo Nature Trail, which is home to numerous kinds of mammals and butterflies.