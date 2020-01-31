Inflammation is the body’s attempt for self-protection by recognizing damaged cells, irritants and pathogens. It begins the healing process. Infections, wounds and any damage to tissue would not be able to heal without an inflammatory response. It is the body’s way of signaling the immune system to heal and repair damaged tissue as well as defend itself against foreign invaders, such as viruses and bacteria. Although acute short-term inflammation is beneficial it can become a major problem when it becomes chronic and it inappropriately attacks the body’s own tissues. Chronic inflammation can cause several diseases and conditions including some cancers and rheumatoid arthritis.

Although inflammation is part of the healing process, however, sometimes it becomes necessary to reduce it. There are a few dietary solutions which can help control inflammation and assist the immune system to react in a measured way.

Here are a few inflammation-fighting foods which you can include in your daily diet to combat the condition:

Ginger: Ginger is a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis which is a common health issue due to chronic inflammation.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin that has powerful anti-inflammatory effects. It helps our body to fight foreign invaders and repair damage.

Tomato: Tomatoes contain natural carotenoids known as Lycopene. Lycopene has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Lycopene may help reduce pro-inflammatory compounds related to several types of cancer.

Grapes: Grapes contain flavonoids and resveratrol which offer anti-inflammatory properties that may protect against heart and bowel diseases. White, green, red and black, all grapes contain resveratrol which contributes to cardiovascular health.

Berries: Berries like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, tart cherries, and red raspberries contain polyphenol compounds that are supposed to have anti-inflammatory properties. These berries get their powerful anti-inflammatory benefits from the flavonoid, anthocyanin. Berries may relieve joint pain in people with osteoarthritis. They may help prevent numerous chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke, and type-2 diabetes.

Avocado: Avocado is highly concentrated in anti-inflammatory properties. It is linked to a decreased risk of joint damage.

Watermelon: The anti-inflammatory properties of watermelon can reduce the risk of rheumatoid arthritis.

Orange: Orange contains inflammation-fighting antioxidants. The phytochemicals and flavonoids present in orange have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help with rheumatoid arthritis.

Leafy green vegetables: Leafy green vegetables include spinach, chard, turnip greens, beet greens and collard greens. These veggies have significant concentrations of vitamins and other nutrients that have been found to reduce chronic inflammation.

Olive oil: Olive oil contains a compound called oleocanthal that has strong anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce the pain of chronic inflammatory disease such as arthritis and aid in pain reduction.

Holy basil: Holy basil is a good source of anti-inflammatory benefits that may reduce cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.

Fennel seeds: Fennel is full of anti-inflammatory phenolic compounds. It may help relieve menstrual-related pain due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Green tea: Green tea is a good source of epigallocatechin 3-gallate. This is a type of polyphenol that has anti-inflammatory properties which can relieve some of the flare-ups associated with inflammatory bowel diseases. The phytochemicals present in green tea can prevent oxidative damage to your cells and reduce inflammation.

There are many foods that can cause or increase inflammation. These foods should be avoided completely. They include foods that are high in refined carbohydrates and sugar. Avoid eating bread, pastry, fried foods, sugary foods and beverages, soda, red meat, and margarine. Eat more anti-inflammatory foods for better health.