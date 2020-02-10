Karma Lakeland
The Luxurious property Karma Lakeland will give you a one-of-a-kind experience with special poolside dinner for a couple under the stars with live romantic music. Come and experience an exceptional pre-plated 6-course menu with sparkling wine, specially curated by Executive Chef Jayanandan Bhasker. Guests can also request to have a personalised message integrated into the dessert to surprise their partner.
When: February 14th, 2020
Timings: 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Where: Pool Side, Karma Lakeland, Manesar
Mohan Mahal
Enjoy the illuminating ambience and intricate flavours of the scrumptious Rajasthani and Awadhi flavours in Mohan Mahal. Architecturally inspired from the Sheesh Mahal at Amer Fort, the restaurant is lit up with only candles and its 3.5 lac mirror decor lends a pristine atmosphere of refined elegance.
When: February 14th, 2020
Where: JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa
Sukh Mahal
All-day dining restaurant featuring Regional, Indian and International cuisine with an interactive live kitchen.
When: February 14th, 2020
Where: JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa, Jaipur
The Westin
Pamper yourself and your loved one with Spa Valentine Package that includes mini chocolate facial and an hour couple massage along with a rose petal bath ritual and a glass of sparkling wine.
When: Till February 29th, 2020
Where: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi