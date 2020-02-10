With the Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it is the perfect time to start planning your romantic day – a day when you can raise a toast for your love. Make your date a magical one this Valentine’s Day and experience some romance with your partner at these places.

Karma Lakeland

The Luxurious property Karma Lakeland will give you a one-of-a-kind experience with special poolside dinner for a couple under the stars with live romantic music. Come and experience an exceptional pre-plated 6-course menu with sparkling wine, specially curated by Executive Chef Jayanandan Bhasker. Guests can also request to have a personalised message integrated into the dessert to surprise their partner.

When: February 14th, 2020

Timings: 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Where: Pool Side, Karma Lakeland, Manesar

Mohan Mahal

Enjoy the illuminating ambience and intricate flavours of the scrumptious Rajasthani and Awadhi flavours in Mohan Mahal. Architecturally inspired from the Sheesh Mahal at Amer Fort, the restaurant is lit up with only candles and its 3.5 lac mirror decor lends a pristine atmosphere of refined elegance.

When: February 14th, 2020

Where: JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa

Sukh Mahal

All-day dining restaurant featuring Regional, Indian and International cuisine with an interactive live kitchen.

When: February 14th, 2020

Where: JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa, Jaipur

The Westin

Pamper yourself and your loved one with Spa Valentine Package that includes mini chocolate facial and an hour couple massage along with a rose petal bath ritual and a glass of sparkling wine.

When: Till February 29th, 2020

Where: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi