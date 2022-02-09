Ten best gifting options for this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and now you must be rushing to make the day special for your loved one. So, to make it easier, we have a list of gifting options for your special one.

Sightseeing – As Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, couples are looking to extend their celebration with a long weekend getaway to nearby destinations. Thomas Cook & SOTC’s Valentine’s Day portfolio intends to leverage both segments and includes favourite domestic destinations like Goa, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Agra, North East, Coorg/Ooty, Pondicherry, and the Andamans; international locales like Maldives, Switzerland, Turkey, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Abu Dhabi and Dubai with Expo 2020.

Thomas Cook & SOTC’s romantic escapades offer private dining, couple spas, wellness, wine tasting; also fun/adventure experiences like yachting, water/winter sports, camping, trekking, safari drives, and jungle experiences. Accommodation too is unique: from tree-top stays, cave hotels, and igloos to private villas, Havelis/ palaces, and uber-luxury resorts.

To make the couple feel extra special, the Companies’ personalised options offer exclusive transfer-sightseeing experiences onboard a limousine, vintage car, Harley Davidson, or helicopter!

Dress- Here are some of the Stargate Club Looks to Shop for Your Vday Look under Rs 999. These include Tulip Dress, White Turtle neck top under Rs 755, or a nice Hoodie dress. With winters around, the dressy sweater is also a preferred choice of some amazing fashion influencers who have loved styling them. It can just be a perfect V-day look for you. So either make it a gifting option for your girlfriend or wife or if you have to adorn a special V-day look, then just go for these beautiful dresses.

Cupcakes– Take your gifting a notch higher with Frosted’s special Valentine’s day range. Their special curated cupcakes and cookie boxes are a perfect option that will please your beloved in no time. Sweets lovers will surely appreciate a delectable collection of cookies this V-Day.

As Frosted has launched cookies in heart shape which is a perfect option for reminding your lover of your, it could be an ideal gift for your partner.

Besides, the collection includes limited-edition flavours in Cupcakes, Cookies & for the first time the brand is launching an exclusive range of bite-sized Brownies.

Watch – Bored of regular flowers and stuff, then show your love by gifting a timepiece. Show our valentine that every passing second, minute, and hour with them matters. An Esprit Watch is guaranteed to lighten the mood and lift her spirits.

The international fashion brand. Esprit introduces its latest valentine’s collection, representing style & quality. Esprit has revamped its entire watches range and has brought exciting and trendy new range in playful colors, stylish stone dials, leather straps, Mesh Belts, and Silicone Straps.

Priced between Rs.8000 – Rs.10000, the collection is all about adding positive values and thoughtfulness to one’s style statement.

Another beautiful timepiece could be Italian brand Cavalli that introduces its latest valentine’s collection, allowing those living in remorse to wear this powerful timepiece and choose herself over everything.

The collection signifies and adds an enormous epitome of love and boldness. The overall lavish looks will thus complete any casual or formal ensemble with unsurmountable and dazzling beauty. The new Glam Snake range offers almost 50 variants in the world-renowned snake design, available in Gold, Rose Gold, Two-tone Silver & Rose Gold bands with Green, Black, Silver, and Dark Blue dials.

Alcoholic desserts- If your partner relishes liquor-infused chocolates, bringing an assorted box of alcoholic chocolates from Cocoa Cellar will make their day. Also delivering non-alcoholic desserts, this patisserie in Mumbai offers mouthwatering choices like Coffee Walnut Loaf, Amarula & Dark chocolate cupcake, Sacher Torte Cake, Whisky & Cashew Cookies, Rochers, among others. Packaged carefully, these offerings from Cocoa Cellar will make your Valentine’s Day special.

Men’s Apparel– Looking for something to gift your husband other than the traditional chocolates and gifts? No need to stress as Harbour 9, a premium men’s weekend-wear brand has come up to find the perfect balance between dressed up and dressed down. From t-shirts and polo t-shirts, athletic t-shirts, casual shirts, track pants, knit shorts, hoodies/sweatshirts, pajamas (joggers), Harbour 9 has launched a collection that is designed and curated to reflect the lifestyle of a man of character and sophistication.

Home Accessories – It’s not just the chocolates and flowers that could impress your partner, but a beautiful piece of home décor could also do wonders. So Casa Décor is here with the beautiful photo frames, candle stand, or cake stand that will not just make your V-day special but your house environment too. Also, Casa Décor offers products across categories like the garden, decorative hardware, kitchen and bar, furniture, etc.

“In this season of love and affection, people are engaged in spending time with loved ones while bringing smiles on their faces through one or another way. Presenting gifts has always been the most preferred choice for people to spread happiness. Due to this inclination, gift items including home decor articles are witnessing a surge in demand in this ongoing Valentine week. The market is also prepared to cater to the requirements of the people with myriad gift options including cake stands, candle stands, photo frames, and other gifting options, leaving no stone unturned to serve the consumers better while facilitating their efforts to make their most favourite face smile.” Niraj Johri, Founder, Casa Decor

Book Reading App– If you want to gift the joy of reading anywhere to your bibliophile partner then Saga Fiction App, a nifty mobile fiction app with exclusively curated books is set to provide feel-good stories to contemporary fiction to the realms of the fantasy world.

Gadgets – In addition to all, AIWA’s high-fidelity Bluetooth speakers or Personal Audio Devices make an ideal gift for audiophiles and music enthusiasts who are looking for exclusivity, luxury, and high-quality sound. The new stylish range is a perfect gift that can be used both indoors and outdoors as it is portable and comes with high-power rechargeable batteries. Consumers can buy the products on www.aiwaindia.com and also on Amazon, Reliance Digital, and Select Partner Stores. Taking the legacy forward for more than seven decades, technology and innovation have been the core strengths of AIWA products.

Handcrafted jewlery – This Valentine’s day, impress your loved ones with the joy of handcrafted elegance. The Valentine Collection by Paksha is designed with a touch of lightness that can be carried through occasions, from day to night. The style ranging from modern, contemporary to traditional, these jewellery is skilfully handcrafted by the artisans. The jewellery pieces in pink semi-precious stones forms an alluring accessory for eventful occasions.