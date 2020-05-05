Mother’s Day is around the corner. Every year, we celebrate this special day with our mothers on May 10. However, this year, it will be a little different as many of you are stuck in the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. With little or no scope of going out, one can plan this Mother’s Day by doing something special for their mother’s inside homes. You may probably watch a movie together or bake a cake for your mother, or make a greeting card.

But, there are a whole lot of people who are not with their mothers amidst lockdown. Hakuna Matata! You can also make this day special for your mother by doing everything virtually. Yes, make a video call and try to make your mom happy by doing everything online. Here, we have curated a small listicle that one can do virtually to make their mother feel special on this Mother’s Day.

Make a video call

First of all, make a video call to your mother and wish her. You can also write a heartfelt note/song/poem for her and can recite it during the call. This will make her feel special.

How about watching films together?

Yes, there are some apps through which you can watch movies with your mother, even if you two are not together. You can pick movies based on the mother-child relationship or your mother’s favourite movie.

Plan lunch virtually

How about going on a virtual date with your mom? Sounds cool, right! Yes, you can plan a lunch or a dinner date with your mom. To make it more interesting, you can put some light music, this will add glitters to your virtual date.

Order a cake

You can also order a special Mother’s Day cake with a sweet gift to your mom. Ask it to cut it while you’re on a video call.

Add some social media

You can probably make a collage of some of the old pictures of you along with your mom and post it on social media with a sweet caption. Don’t forget to tag your mom.

These small gestures will definitely bring a smile to your mom’s face, making this day a little special for her.