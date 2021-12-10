Sarina Pani wins the coveted title of IFBB Pro

Sarina Pani who is a chubby, dusky girl who has struggled with self-esteem problems throughout her childhood and adolescence, has now become an inspiration to other people after being awarded the title of “The International Federation of Body Buildings (IFBB) Pro” at the 2021 International Health, Sports & Fitness Festival (1HFF).

After she and her husband both have suffered from many health conditions, Sarina, an ex-Infosys employee had realized that there is an importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. After then, she was not going to look back. She got a Zumba certification and later became a part-time licensed instructor of Zumba. She decided to pursue her passion for fitness and became a full-time nutrition and training coach with Fittr after she juggled with her round-the-clock job with Infosys and part-time Zumba teaching.

She also has won the Fit Factor Female Fitness Model & Beach Body Female competition in January of 2021, because of her hard work and devotion.

She is now pushing herself to new limits to win awards for India. She hopes to encourage and inspire other Indian women.

(With imports from IANS)